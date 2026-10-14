Anixa Biosciences’ Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Therapy Inventor to Deliver Keynote at Ovarian Cancer Midwest Focus Conference

Dr. Jose Conejo-Garcia will speak on immunotherapy for ovarian cancer at the November 2–3 conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that Jose Conejo-Garcia, MD, PhD, inventor of Anixa's CAR-T therapy for ovarian cancer, will deliver a keynote presentation at the 2026 Ovarian Cancer Midwest Focus Conference. The conference, hosted by Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota, will be held November 2–3, 2026, in Rochester, Minnesota.

Dr. Conejo-Garcia's presentation is titled "Closing in: Cracking Ovarian Cancer's Resistance to Immunotherapy." He is Professor of Immunology in the Department of Integrative Immunobiology at the Duke University School of Medicine.

"Dr. Conejo-Garcia's research into the immune biology of ovarian cancer led to the invention of the technology underlying lira-cel, our ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy," said Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa. "We are pleased that he will share his insights with the ovarian cancer research community at this conference."

Anixa's ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy, liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center. The investigational therapy uses chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell technology designed to target the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor, which is expressed on ovarian cancer cells but has limited expression in healthy tissues. The trial is designed to assess safety, tolerability, and preliminary signs of efficacy across escalating dose levels. To date, no dose-limiting toxicities have been observed, and four patients have surpassed one year of survival following treatment, with one of them having survived beyond two years. In addition, the first patient treated at the highest dose to date exhibited stable disease 90 days after treatment.

Presentation details:

Event: 2026 Ovarian Cancer Midwest Focus Conference



Speaker: Jose Conejo-Garcia, MD, PhD



Topic: Closing in: Cracking Ovarian Cancer's Resistance to Immunotherapy



Location: Marriott Hotel, Rochester, Minnesota



Presentation date and time: 9:00 AM CT, Tuesday, November 3, 2026

The Ovarian Cancer Midwest Focus Conference brings together researchers, clinicians, patient advocates and others affected by ovarian cancer to share advances in research and care. Established at the University of Minnesota, the conference highlights work at Midwestern institutions and beyond, with a program spanning basic science, clinical research, emerging treatments and patient perspectives.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.



Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:



Mike Catelani



President, COO & CFO



mcatelani@anixa.com



408-708-9808

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