Anixa Biosciences CEO to Present at the 2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference on March 28th

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Amit Kumar, will be presenting at the 2025 Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (“CAGLA”) NeauxCancer Conference taking place on March 27-29, 2025 at the The Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans.

Dr. Kumar’s presentation will provide an overview of Anixa’s pioneering programs in cancer treatment, including updates on its cutting-edge CAR-T therapy for solid tumors and its novel cancer vaccine initiatives. He will discuss the Company’s latest progress in clinical development and how Anixa is advancing next-generation immunotherapies to transform cancer care.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: 2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference

Date: March 28, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM CDT

Location: The Roosevelt New Orleans

Webcast: CAGLA 2025 Livestreams

The CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference is a premier gathering of leading oncology researchers, industry executives, investors and medical professionals focused on groundbreaking developments in cancer treatment and care.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa’s therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. The Company’s vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against “retired” proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa’s unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visitor follow Anixa onand

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa’s current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:

Mike Catelani

President, COO & CFO

mcatelani@anixa.com

408-708-9808

