Anixa Biosciences Announces Dr. Robert Wenham will speak about Immunotherapy in surviving Ovarian Cancer at the 13th Annual Ovarcoming Cancer Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced Dr. Robert Wenham, Chair of the Gynecologic Oncology Program at Moffitt Cancer Center and principal investigator for the Company's ongoing ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy Phase 1 clinical trial, will be presenting at the 13th Annual Ovarcoming Cancer Conference, being held September 18 – 19, 2025, virtually and in-person at the Briar Club in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Wenham will join leading experts in the field to discuss advancements in ovarian cancer research and therapies, including Anixa's CAR-T therapy. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 12:05 PM – 12:30 PM CT.

Ovarcome is an ovarian cancer foundation envisioned to end the scourge of ovarian cancer. The Ovarcoming Cancer Conference brings together survivors, caregivers, and medical professionals to learn from world renowned experts on topics of greatest importance in the ovarian cancer landscape.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

