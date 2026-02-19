SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Anika To Present at the Canaccord Genuity 2026 Musculoskeletal Conference

February 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that Steve Griffin, President and CEO of Anika, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2026 Musculoskeletal Conference in New Orleans on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 11:30am CT / 12:30pm ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Webcasts page under the Investors section of Anika Therapeutics’ website and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. For more information about this event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Anika’s senior management, please contact Anika’s Investor Relations at investorrelations@anika.com.

About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, CINGAL, HYALOFAST, INTEGRITY, MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, TACTOSET, and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Hall, 781-457-9554
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
investorrelations@anika.com


Massachusetts Events
