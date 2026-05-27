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ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference as follows:

Date:Wednesday, June 3, 2026
 
Time:3:45 p.m. ET
 
Webcast:Click Here
 

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Irina Koffler, Vice President, Investor Relations
T: 917-734-7387
E: Irina.koffler@anipharmaceuticals.com

Media Relations:
Argot Partners
T: 212-600-1494
E: ani@argotpartners.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


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