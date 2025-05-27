SUBSCRIBE
ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City as follows:

Date:Wednesday, June 4, 2025
  
Time:2:35pm ET
  
Webcast:Click Here
  

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Jefferies representative at healthcareconference@jefferies.com.

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


