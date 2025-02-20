ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at Raymond James’ Institutional Investors and Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conferences in March

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and select members of senior management, will present at two upcoming investor conferences as follows:
- Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1:40pm ET
- Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 3:40pm ET
The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives” by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Established Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com
Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.