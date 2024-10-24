AngioDynamics and University College London Hospital Launch International Multi-Center Study to Assess Long Term Effects of Treatment with The NanoKnife® System

Investigator initiated trial seeks to validate safety, efficacy of the NanoKnife System in treating targeted tumors while reducing or delaying need for radical intervention

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced the launch of an international multi-center prospective registry study to assess the long term effects of treating men with unifocal intermediate-risk prostate cancer with the NanoKnife® System in partnership with the University College London Hospital (UCLH).

Approximately 40% of all diagnosed prostate cancer cases are classified as intermediate risk.1 In the first year after surgery, 36% of men report urinary leakage, and 95% are affected by erectile dysfunction (70% described as moderate/severe).2

The NanoKnife® System delivers an innovative alternative to conventional radical surgery or radiotherapy, each of which often results in significant dysfunction in urinary continence and erectile potency. With its non-thermal approach, the NanoKnife system is engineered to preserve vital structures inside and outside the prostate, offering patients effective treatment of tumors, low complication rates, and minimal impact on quality of life.3

In 2023, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the U.K. upgraded the use of the NanoKnife® System from “Research Only” to “Special Arrangements” allowing hospitals to start new services while collecting more data4 and signaling its growing acceptance in national urology guidelines.

AngioDynamics is conducting the international multi-center prospective registry study in partnership with UCLH. UCLH is the largest center for robotic prostate surgery in the U.K. and a leading provider of focal therapy, radiotherapy, robotic surgery, and active surveillance treatment options for men with prostate cancer. Additionally, UCLH was the first facility in the National Health Service to use the NanoKnife® System to treat prostate cancer,5 and provide standardized patient selection, treatment, and long-term follow-up.

“Focal therapy has developed over the past ten years to identify patients with the most to gain from treatment effectively. We can now test a large cohort of patients to show benefit without adding long-term risk,” said Laura Piccinini, AngioDynamics Senior Vice President and General Manager of Endovascular Therapies and International. “We are proud of the partnership with UCLH in conducting this important study. This extensive prospective study will help support broader adoption, expanded treatment pathways, and increased patient access to improved treatment modalities for men in the U.K. with prostate cancer and help establish treatment with this technology as a standard of care. This collaboration demonstrates our steadfast commitment to supporting the physician community and their patients with innovative and effective products.”

“The international registry will allow us to track patients’ outcomes over time and allow us to quality control the dissemination of this novel technology across the world,” said Professor Mark Emberton, Interventional Oncology, Division of Surgery and Interventional Science at the University College Hospital London. “This will enable us to learn from every patient treated and, as a result, continue to refine this treatment that allows men to have their prostate cancer treated and maintain their quality of life.”

The study will enroll a minimum of 500 patients worldwide to confirm the multiple single-center published papers indicating that the NanoKnife® System is safe and effective in the treatment of targeted tumors,3 and the prevention or delayed need for radical intervention in the preservation of patient quality of life.

Complementing the ongoing Randomized Controlled Trial studies evaluating NanoKnife versus radical treatment,6,7 this investigator-initiated trial will closely monitor patients post-treatment, measuring critical quality of life metrics and tracking any necessary follow-up interventions. In addition to quality of life, the study will assess overall and prostate-specific mortality rates.

About the NanoKnife System

The NanoKnife System utilizes Irreversible Electroporation (IRE) technology to effectively destroy targeted cells without the use of thermal energy by delivering high-voltage pulses, creating permanent nanopores within the cell membrane. This stimulus induces an apoptotic-like cellular death in the targeted tissue, resulting in a complete ablation of the targeted tissue. Visit nanoknife.com for full product information.

The NanoKnife System when used for the treatment of prostate cancer is an investigational device in the United States. The NanoKnife System has not received FDA clearance for the therapy or treatment of any specific disease or condition. In the European Union, the NanoKnife System is indicated for the ablation of prostate tissue in patients with intermediate risk prostate cancer. The use of this device in other organs for other disease states has not been fully evaluated.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

