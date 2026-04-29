Andreas Goppelt Appointed Managing Director of OrphaCare

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AOPHealth--OrphaCare, a global specialist for the development and marketing of medical devices for drug delivery and part of the AOP Health Group, has appointed Andreas Goppelt as its new Managing Director, succeeding Georg Fischer. In this role, the seasoned medical device expert will focus on broadening the company’s strategic scope and driving its next phase of growth. OrphaCare plays a key role in supporting AOP Health’s integrated therapies approach, and the Group’s long-term expansion.

Andreas Goppelt brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across MedTech, biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry. He has a proven track record of driving innovation, scaling global organizations, and delivering growth in highly regulated healthcare environments.

In his new role, Goppelt will drive OrphaCare’s expansion through a combination of geographic growth and portfolio expansion by advancing a cutting-edge product pipeline with targeted mergers and acquisitions.

Goppelt will prioritize organizational agility, digital transformation, and operational excellence. In parallel he will foster a high-performance culture built on accountability, collaboration, and empowerment.

Improving Patient Care

“With this appointment, we are further strengthening OrphaCare’s development and its contribution to improving patient care in complex and underserved therapeutic areas,” said Martin Steinhart, CEO of AOP Health Group. “OrphaCare is an essential part of our integrated therapies´ approach. Andreas Goppelt brings the experience and strategic perspective needed to further expand this important part of our business.”

“Working at OrphaCare means taking responsibility for patients who often have limited treatment options,” said Goppelt. “This requires not only expertise, but also clarity in how we work together and a shared commitment to making a real difference. My goal is to create an environment where people take ownership and are proud of the impact they have.”

About Andreas Goppelt

Prior to joining OrphaCare, Andreas Goppelt held senior executive roles including Chief Technology Officer and Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, he served at Ottobock, where he led global R&D transformation initiatives and oversaw large-scale international operations. Earlier in his career, he co-founded SWITCH Biotech and held leadership roles at Baxter BioSurgery.

Andreas Goppelt holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München.

About AOP Health

AOP Health is a global enterprise group with roots in Austria, where the headquarters of AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH ("AOP Health") is located. Since 1996, the AOP Health Group has been dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address unmet medical needs, particularly in the fields of rare diseases and intensive care medicine. The group has established itself internationally as a pioneer in integrated therapy solutions and operates worldwide through subsidiaries, representations, and a strong network of partners. With the claim "Needs. Science. Trust." the AOP Health Group emphasizes its commitment to research and development, as well as the importance of building relationships with physicians and patient advocacy groups to ensure that the needs of these stakeholders are reflected in all aspects of the company’s actions. (aop-health.com)

About OrphaCare

As part of the AOP Health Group, OrphaCare is dedicated to advancing therapies for rare diseases by developing innovative, tailored solutions for patients with complex medical needs. Since 2018, the company has focused on organizing patient care, bringing advanced medical devices to market, and consistently placing patients at the center of everything it does.

Further inquiry

DI Isolde Fally

Isolde.Fally@aop-health.com

+43-676-500 4048

https://www.aop-health.com