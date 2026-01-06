Anavex Life Sciences Receives FDA Feedback on Alzheimer’s Disease Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had invited the Company to present the Company’s Alzheimer's disease clinical trial results, reflecting the Agency’s interest in the progress of Anavex’s clinical development efforts.

During the Type C meeting, the FDA shared their interest and collaborative approach to Anavex’ development plans. The Company provided information related to the scientific rationale and profile of blarcamesine as an oral administration being convenient to dispense and the absence of significant safety concerns in clinical trials of blarcamesine conducted so far extending to the lack of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA).

The meeting discussed the potential pathways to support an NDA (New Drug Application) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. In order to move forward, existing data from the Phase IIb/III ANAVEX2-73-AD-004 program requested by the Agency will be submitted. The Company committed to continue the initiated constructive exchange with the Agency in order to facilitate the timely evaluation and advance the Alzheimer’s disease program.

Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex, commented: “We are encouraged by the FDA’s constructive feedback and interest in our Alzheimer’s disease program. This collaborative dialogue reinforces our commitment to advancing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and positions us well for the next phase of regulatory interactions.”

About Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of all dementia cases worldwide. Dementia is a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disease, where symptoms gradually worsen over time. Each stage of the disease presents different challenges for those living with the disease and their care partners. There is a significant unmet need for new treatment options that can slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and reduce the overall burden on people affected and on society.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX®3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com . You can also connect with the Company on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

