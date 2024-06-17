Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Anavex Life Sciences’ stock dropped by more than a third in value on Tuesday after results for a Phase II/III Rett syndrome study failed to impress investors.
Following a controversial Rett Syndrome trial last year, Anavex Life Sciences’ blarcamesine has claimed another clinical victory—this time in an Alzheimer’s disease Phase IIb/III study.
Clinical results for experimental treatments in Alzheimer’s, ALS and more are expected over the coming months. BioSpace highlights a few of the more highly anticipated datasets.
TauRx Pharmaceuticals and Anavex Life Sciences presented positive results from their candidates at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in San Francisco, CA.
The ongoing AAIC 2022 in San Diego has delivered positive news for the AD space. We look at updates from Vivoryon, Anavex and Argentinian scientists below.
It was a relatively quiet week for clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
The press release has been shrouded with controversy, and the company’s stock fell 16% despite the seemingly optimistic results.
Anavex Life Sciences announced positive topline results from its Phase III AVATAR trial of Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesione) in adult female patients with Rett syndrome.
Heading into the middle of January, companies announced plenty of new clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
