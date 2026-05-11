Anaptys Appoints Chris Murphy as Chief Financial Officer and Owen Hughes to Board of Directors

Strengthens Leadership Team and Board with additional business development, finance and royalty management expertise

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a company focused on managing the financial collaborations for Jemperli with GSK and imsidolimab with Vanda, today announced the appointment of Christopher Murphy as Chief Financial Officer and Owen Hughes as a member of its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Chris, who will be fully dedicated to Anaptys, and Owen, both of whom deepen our team’s strong mix of expertise across finance, business development, royalty management and strategic transactions,” said Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer. “We believe these strong additions will continue Anaptys’ focus on protecting and returning the value of our royalty assets to shareholders.”

Christopher M. Murphy Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Murphy has extensive experience in business development, corporate strategy and investment banking. He previously served as CFO and CBO of Third Harmonic Bio, where he was instrumental in maximizing shareholder value and returning value to shareholders. Prior to Third Harmonic, he served as a senior leader at Horizon Therapeutics PLC, where he played a key role in the company’s transformation into a profitable rare‑disease business acquired by Amgen for $28 billion in 2023. His background includes leadership roles in both business development and commercial operations, as well as earlier experience in life sciences investment banking at JMP Securities.

Owen Hughes Joins Board of Directors

Mr. Hughes has more than two decades of leadership experience across royalty management, corporate development and investment management. He currently serves as CEO of XOMA Royalty, a biotech royalty company, and previously served as CEO of Sail Bio and CEO and co‑founder of Cullinan Oncology. His earlier roles include chief business officer and head, corporate development at Intarcia Therapeutics, following 16 years in investment roles at Brookside Capital and Pyramis Global Advisors. Hughes currently sits on the board of C4 Therapeutics, and was the former chairman or lead independent director of Ikena Oncology (IKNA), Radius Health and Translate Bio.

See their full bios here.

About Anaptys

Anaptys manages the financial collaborations for Jemperli with GSK and imsidolimab with Vanda, with a focus on protecting and returning the value of its royalties to shareholders. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



Contact:

Anaptys Investor Relations

investors@anaptysbio.com