Anaptys Announces Participation in September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 | 
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its executive leadership team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:  

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, New York, NY

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 at 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 at 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT

Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum, Virtual

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/presentations-and-events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, completed a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and is in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The company’s pipeline also includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, being studied in celiac disease and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, both in Phase 1 trials. Anaptys has also discovered and out-licensed in financial collaborations multiple therapeutic antibodies, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) to GSK and an IL-36R antagonist (imsidolimab) to Vanda Pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Executive Director, Investor Relations
858.732.0178
investors@anaptysbio.com


