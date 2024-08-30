SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Anaptys Announces Participation in September 2024 Investor Conferences

August 30, 2024 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its senior management team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT

Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit

  • Format – Fireside chat
  • Date and Time – Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 at 9:45am ET / 6:45am PT

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at http://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including two checkpoint agonists: ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. It also has other immune cell modulator candidates in its portfolio, including ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody, entering a Phase 1 trial and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody, in preclinical development. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, that has completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist that is Phase 2/3 ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
858.732.0178
investors@anaptysbio.com

Southern California Best Places to Work Events Immunology and inflammation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D illustration of antibodies
Series A
Navigator Closes $100M Series A, Targets Autoimmune Market With Potential Best-in-Class Bispecific Antibody
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Deals
Biopharma VC Funding in Q2 Reaches Highest Quarterly Level Since 2022
August 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Illustration of young woman standing in front of exit door
Layoffs
Boundless Bio Announces ‘Modest Reduction’ to San Diego Workforce
August 13, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Skin lesions of prurigo nodularis, including
Immunology and inflammation
Galderma’s IL-31 Injection Wins FDA Approval for Skin Disorder Prurigo Nodularis
August 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac