Anaconda Biomed Appoints Trent Reutiman New CEO

Seasoned Medtech Executive to Expand Company Presence Into U.S.

BARCELONA, Spain & MARIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#leadership--Anaconda Biomed S.L., a medical technology company developing next-generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic stroke, has announced that it has named long-time medtech executive Trent Reutiman as its new CEO. Based in California’s San Francisco Bay Area, Reutiman will establish a new footprint for the company in the U.S. as it works towards regulatory approval of its ANA5 Advanced Neurovascular Access™ (ANA Funnel Catheter Technology), a catheter-based technology designed to improve neurovascular interventions by enhancing the capabilities of existing and forthcoming intravascular neuro devices.





Reutiman brings more than twenty-five years of executive, financial, market development, and sales operation leadership experience to Anaconda, with an extensive focus in vascular technologies. Prior to his new position, he was the CEO of Mercator MedSystems Inc., where he oversaw the development of the company’s catheter-based drug delivery system for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD) and other venous vascular conditions, raised consecutive rounds of capital, and negotiated a financing and strategic partnership with China-based Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. (Salubris). Previously, he was VP of global commercial operations for IDEV, a company solving unmet revascularization needs in PAD, which was acquired by Abbott in 2013. Reutiman has also served in leadership roles at ROX Medical, OmniSonics Medical Technologies, and RITA Medical Systems. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Colorado State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Irvine.

Reutiman replaces Anaconda’s previous CEO Francois Salmon, who will now serve as the company’s Board Chairman.

“With its ANA Funnel Catheter Technology, Anaconda Biomed has the potential to deliver a meaningful improvement in first pass reperfusion outcomes, the latest standard in mechanical thrombectomy procedures for ischemic stroke. The company’s ATHENA Study is designed to demonstrate clinically meaningful changes for ischemic stroke patients through arrested flow and more secure clot retrieval,” said Reutiman. “I am honored to join the company to build on its successes to date and look forward to working closely with Francois, the board, the talented Anaconda team, and all of our study partners to bring this new technology to clinicians and patients in the U.S. and worldwide.”

Salmon added, “Trent is joining Anaconda at a pivotal time as we advance our clinical program and build evidence supporting FDA approval of the ANA Funnel Catheter in the U.S. On behalf of myself and the rest of the board, we welcome his leadership and contributions moving forward.”

About ANA Funnel Catheter

ANA5 Advanced Neurovascular Access™ (ANA Funnel Catheter Technology) is a funnel catheter designed to assist in neurovascular procedures by facilitating the delivery of other intravascular devices (i.e., stent retriever devices). The device consists of a radiopaque braid covered with a polymeric coating to enable local flow arrest. The catheter is currently an investigational device and is not available for sale in the United States or the European Union.

About Anaconda Biomed

Anaconda Biomed is an innovative medical technology company dedicated to developing next-generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic stroke. At the heart of its product portfolio is the ANA Funnel Catheter. Anaconda Biomed has received funding from prominent life science investment firms, including Ysios Capital, Omega Funds, Innogest, Asabys Partners, Banco Sabadell, and private investors. Additionally, through public grants, the company has received significant public support from ENISA, CDTI (Innvierte and NEOTEC), the Ministry of Science & Innovation (Emplea and Retos), EIB, and EIT Health. For more information, please visit https://anaconda.bio and follow the company on LinkedIn.

