AN2 Therapeutics Presents Clinical and Translational Data Supporting Development of Epetraborole for Polycythemia Vera at the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) 2026 Annual Meeting

Abstracts highlight epetraborole’s potential beneficial effects on hematological profile across clinical and nonclinical studies

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that four abstracts highlighting clinical and nonclinical data supporting the development of epetraborole, a novel boron-containing oral candidate for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV), will be presented at the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place September 9-12, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

"These abstracts provide insights into the potential beneficial hematological effects of epetraborole across both clinical and nonclinical studies and strengthen our understanding of the exposure-response relationships that we believe support its development in polycythemia vera," said George H. Talbot, M.D. Co-Founder and Senior Medical Advisor of AN2 Therapeutics.

Key Highlights:

Clinical and nonclinical studies demonstrated potential beneficial effects of epetraborole on erythropoiesis and hemoglobin-related parameters.

Data further characterized the hematological and safety profile of epetraborole across healthy volunteers, non-PV patients, and nonhuman primate models.

Exposure-response relationships observed in nonhuman primates were predictive of effects subsequently observed in humans, supporting the translational relevance of these models.

Collectively, the findings support the ongoing clinical development of epetraborole as a potential oral treatment for PV.

SOHO 2026 Abstracts:

Poster Number Title MPN-1041 Epetraborole Demonstrates an Exposure-Dependent Effect on Erythropoiesis in Healthy Subjects MPN-1076 Hematological and Safety Profile of Epetraborole in a Non-Polycythemia Vera Patient Population MPN-1082 Exposure-Response Analyses of Hemoglobin Changes During Epetraborole Administration to Nonhuman Primates Predict Human Exposure-Response Relationships MPN-1106 Hematological Profile in Nonhuman Primates of Epetraborole, a Novel Boron-Containing Candidate for Oral Treatment of Polycythemia Vera

Copies of the abstracts will be available on the Presentations and Publications section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at the following link: https://www.an2therapeutics.com/pipeline/#presentations

About AN2 Therapeutics

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics derived from our boron chemistry platform. Our development pipeline spans hematologic diseases, infectious diseases, and oncology with three Phase 2 studies expected to be active in 2026, two preclinical candidates, as well as advanced research programs focused on targets in oncology, bone disorders, and infectious diseases. We are committed to delivering high-impact drugs to patients that address critical unmet needs and improve health outcomes. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: preclinical and clinical support for the continued development of epetraborole as a potential oral treatment for PV; potential beneficial hematological effects of epetraborole; the hematological and safety profile of epetraborole; the translational relevance of nonhuman primate studies to human studies; the potential of the Company’s boron chemistry platform and advancement of the Company’s development programs; and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements are based on AN2’s current estimates, expectations, plans, objectives, and intentions, are not guarantees of future performance, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: AN2’s ability to implement its plans for its internal boron chemistry platform and pipeline programs; timely enrollment of patients in AN2’s clinical trials and investigator-initiated clinical trials; AN2’s ability to procure sufficient supply of its product candidates for its clinical trials; the potential for results from clinical trials to differ from preclinical, early clinical, preliminary, or expected results; the ability of particular preclinical models in non-human primates to predict safety and efficacy in humans; significant adverse events, toxicities, or other undesirable side effects associated with AN2’s product candidates; the significant uncertainty associated with AN2’s product candidates ever receiving any regulatory approvals; AN2’s ability to obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its current and future product candidates; implementation of AN2’s strategic plans for its business and product candidates; the sufficiency of AN2’s capital resources and need for additional capital to achieve its goals; global macroeconomic conditions and global conflicts and other risks, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in AN2’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These filings, when made, are available on the investor relations section of AN2’s website at www.an2therapeutics.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and AN2 undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact:

Lucy O. Day

Chief Financial Officer

l.day@an2therapeutics.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Anne Bowdidge

ir@an2therapeutics.com