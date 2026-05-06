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Press Releases

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 6, 2026

May 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences, which are being conducted in-person:



  • Bank of America’s 2026 Health Care Conference: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 1:40 p.m. PT in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 10:40 a.m. ET in Miami, Florida

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on four investigational therapies across several endocrine conditions and neurodegenerative diseases in which we believe can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.


Contacts

Media
Amylyx Media Team
+1 (857) 320-6191
amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com

Investors
Lindsey Allen
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1 (857) 320-6244
Investors@amylyx.com

Massachusetts Events
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
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