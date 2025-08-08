Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

- Reports Net Revenues of $174.4 million for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
- GAAP net income of $31.0 million, or $0.64 per share, for the second quarter
- Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $40.9 million, or $0.85 per share, for the second quarter
- Company to hold a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) ("Amphastar" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing complex generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
"We are pleased to report strong second-quarter performance, driven primarily by the continued momentum of BAQSIMI®, which has quickly become a key driver of our revenue in 2025, with a 21% total sales increase compared to the same period last year," said Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter also marked a major strategic milestone with the announcement of the largest domestic infrastructure investment in our company's history, a multi-year plan to quadruple manufacturing capacity at our headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga. In today's geopolitical environment, expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint is essential to mitigate risks tied to international supply chains. This investment not only strengthens our operational resilience but also supports the advancement of our R&D pipeline. Together, these efforts underscore Amphastar's commitment to sustainable growth and long-term value creation."
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net revenues
$
174,414
$
182,394
$
344,942
$
354,230
GAAP net income
$
31,030
$
37,949
$
56,315
$
81,126
Adjusted non-GAAP net income*
$
40,893
$
48,688
$
77,764
$
103,984
GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.64
$
0.73
$
1.15
$
1.54
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS*
$
0.85
$
0.94
$
1.59
$
1.98
________________________________________
* Adjusted non-GAAP net income and adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.
Second Quarter Results
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Product revenues, net:
BAQSIMI®
$
46,687
$
30,854
$
15,833
51
%
Primatene MIST®
22,880
22,856
24
0
%
Glucagon
20,602
27,373
(6,771
)
(25
)%
Epinephrine
16,180
27,941
(11,761
)
(42
)%
Lidocaine
14,999
12,800
2,199
17
%
Other products
53,066
57,564
(4,498
)
(8
)%
Total product revenues, net
$
174,414
$
179,388
$
(4,974
)
(3
)%
Other revenues
-
3,006
(3,006
)
(100
)%
Total net revenues
$
174,414
$
182,394
$
(7,980
)
(4
)%
Changes in product revenues, net as compared to the second quarter of the prior year were primarily driven by:
BAQSIMI® sales increased primarily due to an increase in unit volume; total sales of BAQSIMI® grew 21% including prior year sales by Eli Lilly and Company, or Lilly
Epinephrine sales decreased due to a decrease in unit volumes, as a result of other suppliers returning to their historical distribution level for the epinephrine pre-filled syringe, as well as increased competition for our multi-dose epinephrine vial product
Glucagon sales decreased primarily due to a lower average selling price, impacting sales of $4.7 million, as well as a decrease in unit volumes, impacting sales of $2.1 million, as a result of competition, and a move to ready to use glucagon products such as BAQSIMI®
Lidocaine sales increased primarily due to an increase in unit volumes, due to an increase in demand caused by shortages from other suppliers during the quarter
Other pharmaceutical product sales changes were primarily due to a decrease in sales of enoxaparin, dextrose and sodium bicarbonate, as a result of increased competition. This was partially offset by an increase in sales of albuterol, which we launched in August 2024
Other revenues were zero in the second quarter of 2025 as we completed the assumption of distribution responsibilities globally for BAQSIMI® at the beginning of 2025, with all of BAQSIMI® related revenues in the current period being recognized in Product revenues, net. Other revenues in the previous period consisted of $3.0 million in BAQSIMI® sales made by Lilly on our behalf under the Transition Service Agreement, or TSA, was net of $4.6 million in cost of sales and other expenses
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Net revenues
$
174,414
$
182,394
$
(7,980
)
(4
)%
Cost of revenues
87,924
87,228
696
1
%
Gross profit
$
86,490
$
95,166
$
(8,676
)
(9
)%
as % of net revenues
49.6%
52.2%
Changes in the cost of revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by:
Decrease in other revenues related to Lilly's sales of BAQSIMI® under the TSA, which were recorded net of cost of sales and other expenses; as we assumed distribution of BAQSIMI® to all of our customers by the beginning of 2025, we recorded those sales in product revenues and cost of sales separately
Decrease in unit sales and pricing of glucagon, and lower pricing for our epinephrine multi-dose vial product, both of which are higher-margin products
Cost control efforts across the business partially offset the impact of pricing declines
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Selling, distribution, and marketing
$
10,235
$
9,012
$
1,223
14
%
General and administrative
13,991
13,285
706
5
%
Research and development
20,080
17,652
2,428
14
%
Selling, distribution, and marketing expenses increased primarily due to the expansion of our sales and marketing efforts related to BAQSIMI®, including expenses related to our co-promotion contract with MannKind, and sales efforts related to Primatene MIST®
General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to an increase in salary and personnel-related expenses, which was partially offset by a decrease in accounting and consulting service fees
Research and development expenses increased primarily due to an increase in material and supply expenses for our inhalation pipeline products, an increase in depreciation expense, and an increase in clinical trial expense
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2025
2024
Dollars
%
(in thousands)
Non-operating expenses:
Interest income
$
1,921
$
3,337
$
(1,416
)
(42
)%
Interest expense
(6,281
)
(8,609
)
2,328
(27
)%
Other income (expenses), net
1,511
298
1,213
407
%
Total non-operating expenses, net
$
(2,849
)
$
(4,974
)
$
2,125
43
%
The change in non-operating expenses, net is primarily a result of:
A decrease in interest income resulting from a decrease in interest on our cash and investments accounts
A decrease in interest expense as a result of the repayment of the mortgage loan with East West Bank, as well as the accretion of the interest on the deferred payment for BAQSIMI®, both of which were paid in full in June 2024
A change to other income (expenses), net primarily as a result of foreign currency fluctuation, as well as mark-to-market adjustments relating to our interest rate swap contracts during the three months ended June 30, 2025
Cash flow provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $70.7 million.
Share Buyback Program
On August 5, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a $50 million increase to the Company's share buyback program, which is expected to continue for an indefinite period of time. The primary goal of the program is to offset dilution created by the Company's equity compensation programs.
Purchases may be made through the open market and private block transactions pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, privately negotiated transactions, or other means, as determined by the Company's management and in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable laws.
The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, and other conditions.
Pipeline Information
The Company currently has four abbreviated new drug applications ("ANDAs") and one biosimilar insulin candidate filed with the FDA targeting products with a combined market size exceeding $3 billion, along with three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size exceeding $6 billion, and two generic products in development targeting products with a market size of over $1 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025. The Company is developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.
Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, August 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
To access the conference call, dial toll-free (877) 407-0989 or (201) 389-0921 for international callers, ten minutes before the conference.
The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company's website at www.amphastar.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS, which generally excludes amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, expenses related to our acquisition of BAQSIMI®, certain debt issuance costs, legal settlements, and other one-time events in order to supplement investors' and other readers' understanding and assessment of the Company's financial performance because the Company's management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Market Data
This press release contains market data that we obtained from industry sources. These sources do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. Although we believe that our industry sources are reliable, we do not independently verify the information. The market data may include projections that are based on a number of other projections. While we believe these assumptions to be reasonable and sound as of the date of this press release, actual results may differ from the projections.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Amphastar is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.
Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, BAQSIMI®, Primatene MIST®, REXTOVY®, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, our future growth, sales and marketing of our products, market size and expansion, product portfolio, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, the impact of BAQSIMI® and Primatene MIST®, including their potential for continued revenue growth, the strategic trajectory of and market for our product pipeline, our ability to leverage our existing expertise and technology, expansion of our headquarters, including quadrupling our production capacity and manufacturing capabilities, the resilience of our supply chain, our ability to expand our automation capabilities and integrate advanced technologies, our ability to create new jobs in the future, and other future events. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, and our other filings or reports that we may file with the SEC. In particular, there can be no guarantee that our sales strategies will be successful, or that we will continue to experience significant sales of BAQSIMI®. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.
Table I
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenues:
Product revenues, net
$
174,414
$
179,388
$
344,942
$
337,017
Other revenues
-
3,006
-
17,213
Total net revenues
174,414
182,394
344,942
354,230
Cost of revenues
87,924
87,228
173,201
168,964
Gross profit
86,490
95,166
171,741
185,266
Operating expenses:
Selling, distribution, and marketing
10,235
9,012
22,101
18,383
General and administrative
13,991
13,285
29,987
28,961
Research and development
20,080
17,652
40,176
34,695
Total operating expenses
44,306
39,949
92,264
82,039
Income from operations
42,184
55,217
79,477
103,227
Non-operating expenses:
Interest income
1,921
3,337
4,010
5,893
Interest expense
(6,281
)
(8,609
)
(12,567
)
(17,220
)
Other income (expenses), net
1,511
298
(723
)
6,219
Total non-operating expenses, net
(2,849
)
(4,974
)
(9,280
)
(5,108
)
Income before income taxes
39,335
50,243
70,197
98,119
Income tax provision
8,305
12,294
13,882
16,420
Income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate
31,030
37,949
56,315
81,699
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate
-
-
-
(573
)
Net income
$
31,030
$
37,949
$
56,315
$
81,126
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.66
$
0.77
$
1.19
$
1.67
Diluted
$
0.64
$
0.73
$
1.15
$
1.54
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
46,949
48,907
47,295
48,560
Diluted
48,128
52,046
49,009
52,530
Table II
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
187,689
$
151,609
Restricted cash
235
235
Short-term investments
44,062
70,036
Restricted short-term investments
2,200
2,200
Accounts receivable, net
132,982
136,289
Inventories, net
191,731
153,741
Income tax refunds and deposits
1,603
1,747
Prepaid expenses and other assets
20,328
18,214
Total current assets
580,830
534,071
Property, plant, and equipment, net
310,239
297,345
Finance lease right-of-use assets
296
383
Operating lease right-of-use assets
44,199
46,899
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
578,499
590,660
Long-term investments
2,047
10,996
Other assets
28,099
25,992
Deferred tax assets
71,124
71,124
Total assets
$
1,615,333
$
1,577,470
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
166,552
$
157,057
Income taxes payable
1,049
9,664
Current portion of long-term debt
927
234
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
7,879
6,804
Total current liabilities
176,407
173,759
Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities
6,957
6,957
Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
607,727
601,630
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
38,964
41,881
Other long-term liabilities
27,796
20,945
Total liabilities
857,851
845,172
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 61,649,607 and 46,490,609 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of June 30, 2025 and 60,847,124 and 47,617,691 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2024
6
6
Additional paid-in capital
520,581
505,400
Retained earnings
625,102
568,787
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,361
)
(9,181
)
Treasury stock
(382,846
)
(332,714
)
Total equity
757,482
732,298
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,615,333
$
1,577,470
Table III
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP net income
$
31,030
$
37,949
$
56,315
$
81,126
Adjusted for:
Intangible asset amortization
6,269
6,193
12,509
12,360
Share-based compensation
6,382
5,780
14,775
13,140
Expenses related to BAQSIMI® acquisition
-
1,825
-
3,651
Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments
(2,788
)
(3,059
)
(5,835
)
(6,293
)
Adjusted non-GAAP net income
$
40,893
$
48,688
$
77,764
$
103,984
Adjusted non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.87
$
0.99
$
1.64
$
2.14
Diluted
$
0.85
$
0.94
$
1.59
$
1.98
Weighted-average shares used to compute adjusted non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
46,949
48,907
47,295
48,560
Diluted
48,128
52,046
49,009
52,530
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Selling,
General
Research
Non-operating
Cost of
distribution
and
and
(expenses)
Income
revenue
and marketing
administrative
development
income, net
tax provision
GAAP
$
87,924
$
10,235
$
13,991
$
20,080
$
(2,849
)
$
8,305
Intangible asset amortization
(6,250
)
-
-
(19
)
-
-
Share-based compensation
(1,400
)
(311
)
(4,068
)
(603
)
-
-
Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
2,788
Non-GAAP
$
80,274
$
9,924
$
9,923
$
19,458
$
(2,849
)
$
11,093
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Selling,
General
Research
Non-operating
Cost of
distribution
and
and
(expenses)
Income
revenue
and marketing
administrative
development
income, net
tax provision
GAAP
$
87,228
$
9,012
$
13,285
$
17,652
$
(4,974
)
$
12,294
Intangible asset amortization
(6,173
)
-
-
(20
)
-
-
Share-based compensation
(1,325
)
(268
)
(3,653
)
(534
)
-
-
Expenses related to BAQSIMI® acquisition
-
-
-
-
1,825
-
Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
3,059
Non-GAAP
$
79,730
$
8,744
$
9,632
$
17,098
$
(3,149
)
$
15,353
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Selling,
General
Research
Non-operating
Cost of
distribution
and
and
(expenses)
Income
revenue
and marketing
administrative
development
income, net
tax provision
GAAP
$
173,201
$
22,101
$
29,987
$
40,176
$
(9,280
)
$
13,882
Intangible asset amortization
(12,470
)
-
(1
)
(38
)
-
-
Share-based compensation
(3,738
)
(624
)
(8,637
)
(1,776
)
-
-
Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
5,835
Non-GAAP
$
156,993
$
21,477
$
21,349
$
38,362
$
(9,280
)
$
19,717
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Selling,
General
Research
Non-operating
Cost of
distribution
and
and
(expenses)
Income
revenue
and marketing
administrative
development
income, net
tax provision
GAAP
$
168,964
$
18,383
$
28,961
$
34,695
$
(5,108
)
$
16,420
Intangible asset amortization
(12,320
)
-
(3
)
(37
)
-
-
Share-based compensation
(3,450
)
(528
)
(7,529
)
(1,633
)
-
-
Expenses related to BAQSIMI® acquisition
-
-
-
-
3,651
-
Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
6,293
Non-GAAP
$
153,194
$
17,855
$
21,429
$
33,025
$
(1,457
)
$
22,713
