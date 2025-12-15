Amphastar Announces FDA Approval for Teriparatide Injection

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has approved the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") for teriparatide injection, USP 560 mcg/2.24mL (250 mcg/mL) single-patient-use prefilled pen. The FDA determined that Amphastar's teriparatide is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Eli Lilly's FORTEO®.

"We are proud to announce FDA approval of Amphastar's first-ever pen device combination product, demonstrating our continued commitment to advancing innovative approaches for complex drug delivery mechanisms," said Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our teriparatide drug product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Eli Lilly's FORTEO®, providing patients confidence in its reliability and effectiveness, while offering a thoughtfully designed, easy-to-use, and affordable option for managing daily osteoporosis therapy. Manufactured entirely in-house, with the drug product manufactured at our U.S. facility, we offer a dependable and resilient supply chain. This sets us apart in a market where many competitors rely on overseas production. Overall, we believe this milestone underscores our commitment to domestic innovation, rigorous quality standards, and operational agility, positioning us to capture greater value across our portfolio."

Teriparatide injection is indicated:

for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy;

to increase bone mass in men with primary or hypogonadal osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy, and

for the treatment of men and women with osteoporosis associated with sustained systemic glucocorticoid therapy at high risk for fracture or who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy.

According to IQVIA, the overall U.S. sales for teriparatide injection were approximately $585 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

Amphastar plans to launch its teriparatide injection by end of the year.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has two abbreviated new drug applications ("ANDAs") and one biosimilar insulin filed with the FDA targeting products with a combined market size of over $1.8 billion, along with three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size exceeding $6 billion, and two generic products in development targeting products with a market size of over $1 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025. The Company is developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

The Company entered into an exclusive license agreement with Anji for the development, manufacturing, use, and commercialization of three proprietary peptides. The first product is based on the discovery by Anji of an endogenous peptide that demonstrates a novel mechanism of action that potentially suppresses the growth and metastasis of multiple poorly treated cancers. The second product is a novel peptide-docetaxel conjugate that targets a specific receptor, designed to improve the selectivity and bioavailability of docetaxel. It is designed to reduce docetaxel-induced toxicity, which will improve the efficacy and safety of current taxane therapies. The third product is an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) peptide of novel design, developed as a topical eye drop for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD). It is intended to be an alternative to the routine eye injections used for current treatment.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amphastar is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, BAQSIMI®, Primatene MIST®, REXTOVY®, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, our future growth, sales and marketing of our products, market size and expansion, product portfolio, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, the impact of our products, including their potential for continued revenue growth, the strategic trajectory of and market for our product pipeline, our ability to leverage our existing expertise and technology, the impacts of any licensing agreements and ability to commercialize additional therapies, our manufacturing in-house expertise, our commercial momentum and position in the market. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2025, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 6, 2025, and our other filings or reports that we may file with the SEC. In particular, there can be no guarantee that our sales strategies will be successful, or that we will continue to experience significant sales of BAQSIMI®. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

