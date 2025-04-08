SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Amneal to Report First Quarter 2025 Results on May 2, 2025

April 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, May 2, 2025, prior to market open. The Company will host an audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.


The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com. Individuals may register for the webcast by clicking the link here. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1 (833) 470-1428 (in the U.S.) or for a list of toll-free international numbers, visit this here. The access code for the call is 170097. A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call.

About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com

New Jersey Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Organon Lets Go of 93 Employees in New Jersey in Continuing Workforce Cuts
April 1, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
Arbutus Down to ‘Core Team’ After Laying Off More Than Half of Staff
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie