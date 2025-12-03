Amneal to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - December 2, 2025

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) today announced that Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive and President, and Tasos Konidaris, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in following upcoming investor conferences:
Piper Sandler 2025 Healthcare Conference
Date: December 3, 2025
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 9:30AM EST
Location: New York, NY
J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference
Date: January 12-15, 2026
Presentation: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 4:30PM PST
Location: San Francisco, CA
A webcast of the presentations will be available on Amneal’s Investor Relations website at www.amneal.com/investors. Replays will be available for a limited time following each event.
About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 290 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
