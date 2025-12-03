SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Amneal to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - December 2, 2025

December 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) today announced that Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive and President, and Tasos Konidaris, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 2025 Healthcare Conference
Date: December 3, 2025
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 9:30AM EST
Location: New York, NY

J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference
Date: January 12-15, 2026
Presentation: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 4:30PM PST
Location: San Francisco, CA

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Amneal’s Investor Relations website at www.amneal.com/investors. Replays will be available for a limited time following each event.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 290 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com


New Jersey Events
Amneal Pharmaceuticals
