SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Amneal to Participate at Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conference

March 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) will present at the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on March, 12, 2025. Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 AM ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.


About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Eisai Will Trim About 7% of US Workforce, Including New Jersey Employees
February 28, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of Jersey City skyline at sunset
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring in New Jersey
January 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel