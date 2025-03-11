Amneal to Participate at Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) will present at the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on March, 12, 2025. Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 AM ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.





About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

