AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ASA EMERGING DERMATOLOGY LEADERS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

New initiative will engage the next generation of dermatology leaders to advance research, patient education, and innovation in skin health.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) is pleased to announce the formation of the American Skin Association Emerging Dermatology Leaders Advisory Committee, a new initiative designed to engage and cultivate the next generation of leaders in dermatology. The committee will provide guidance on emerging research priorities, pipeline therapies, unmet needs in dermatologic care, current trends in skin health, and innovative approaches to patient education and community outreach.

The committee reflects ASA's continued commitment to ensuring that emerging scientific advances, clinical perspectives, and patient needs remain central to the organization's work. For nearly four decades, ASA has served as a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing research, championing skin health, particularly among children, and raising public awareness about skin disease. ASA has awarded more than $50 million in research grants to advance treatments and the search for cures for melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and other serious skin diseases.

"The ASA Emerging Dermatology Leaders Advisory Committee represents an important investment in the future of dermatology and in the continued growth of ASA," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA. "These physicians bring a breadth of expertise, energy, and new perspectives that will be valuable as ASA considers emerging areas of research, advances in patient care, and new ways to educate and engage the public."

Nicholas Brownstone, MD, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY, will serve as Chair of the committee.

Dr. Brownstone brings broad experience in clinical dermatology, research, and medical education, with a background in both medical and cosmetic dermatology. His research experience includes psoriasis, phototherapy, eczema, hidradenitis suppurativa, psychodermatology, and skin cancer, and he has published in peer-reviewed medical journals and textbooks and presented at national dermatology conferences. He has also served as a host for ASA's podcast series, The SKINsight Podcast: A Patient's Guide.

"As dermatology continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace, there is an important opportunity to bring the perspectives of the next generation of physicians into conversations about where the field is headed," said Nicholas Brownstone, MD. "This committee will allow emerging leaders to work closely with ASA's Board and leadership to identify important scientific opportunities, address unmet needs in patient care and education, and contribute new ideas that can help strengthen ASA's impact for patients and families."

The committee's six founding members, alongside Dr. Brownstone, represent a broad range of expertise across dermatology:

Benjamin Ungar, MD , is Director of the Alopecia Center of Excellence and Director of the Rosacea & Seborrheic Dermatitis Clinic at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai. His clinical and research work focuses on inflammatory and hair disorders, including alopecia areata, rosacea, and seborrheic dermatitis.

, is Director of the Alopecia Center of Excellence and Director of the Rosacea & Seborrheic Dermatitis Clinic at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai. His clinical and research work focuses on inflammatory and hair disorders, including alopecia areata, rosacea, and seborrheic dermatitis. Helen He, MD , is Assistant Professor in the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai, Director of Lasers and Cosmetic Surgery, and Co-Director of the Mount Sinai-Clinique Healthy Skin Dermatology Center. She specializes in cosmetic and medical dermatology and has a translational research background in inflammatory skin diseases and skin aging.

, is Assistant Professor in the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai, Director of Lasers and Cosmetic Surgery, and Co-Director of the Mount Sinai-Clinique Healthy Skin Dermatology Center. She specializes in cosmetic and medical dermatology and has a translational research background in inflammatory skin diseases and skin aging. Nicholas Gulati, MD, PhD , is Assistant Professor of Dermatology, Director of the Early Detection of Skin Cancer Clinic at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center, and Director of the Oncodermatology Clinic at Mount Sinai. His clinical focus includes melanoma and other skin cancers, and his work encompasses early detection as well as dermatologic care for patients experiencing skin conditions associated with cancer treatment.

, is Assistant Professor of Dermatology, Director of the Early Detection of Skin Cancer Clinic at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center, and Director of the Oncodermatology Clinic at Mount Sinai. His clinical focus includes melanoma and other skin cancers, and his work encompasses early detection as well as dermatologic care for patients experiencing skin conditions associated with cancer treatment. Ahuva Cices, MD , is Director of the Cutaneous Manifestations of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinic and Director of Cosmetic Dermatology for Patients with Autoimmune Disease at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai. She practices both medical and cosmetic dermatology with clinical experience spanning a broad range of skin conditions, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and has served as an investigator in numerous clinical trials.

, is Director of the Cutaneous Manifestations of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinic and Director of Cosmetic Dermatology for Patients with Autoimmune Disease at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai. She practices both medical and cosmetic dermatology with clinical experience spanning a broad range of skin conditions, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and has served as an investigator in numerous clinical trials. Prince Adotama, MD , is Assistant Professor in the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Associate Director of the Undergraduate Curriculum in Dermatology, and Assistant Program Director of the Dermatology Residency Program. His clinical and research work includes skin of color, hair disorders, autoimmune skin disease, and health disparities, as well as medical education.

, is Assistant Professor in the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Associate Director of the Undergraduate Curriculum in Dermatology, and Assistant Program Director of the Dermatology Residency Program. His clinical and research work includes skin of color, hair disorders, autoimmune skin disease, and health disparities, as well as medical education. Michael Lor, MD, is Assistant Professor of Clinical Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. His clinical practice encompasses general and complex medical dermatology, with experience caring for patients with a wide range of dermatologic conditions, including inflammatory skin diseases, infections, skin cancer, and cutaneous lymphoma. He has demonstrated a strong commitment to medical education and has received recognition for his contributions to teaching and humanism in medicine.

Together with Dr. Brownstone, the founding members will advise ASA leadership on scientific expansion and pipeline therapies, including emerging areas such as alopecia areata, hidradenitis suppurativa, vitiligo, inflammatory skin diseases, skin cancer, and aging skin. Members will also help identify unmet needs in dermatology research and education and provide input on opportunities to strengthen ASA's grant and research initiatives.

"ASA has a long history of bringing together patients, physicians, scientists, and advocates to advance the field of dermatology," said James G. Krueger, MD, PhD, President of ASA. "This new committee builds on that tradition by creating a dedicated forum for emerging leaders to share their perspectives and help inform the scientific and educational priorities that will shape dermatology in the years ahead."

The formation of the ASA Emerging Dermatology Leaders Advisory Committee underscores ASA's commitment to remain at the forefront of scientific innovation and community engagement while cultivating the next generation of leaders in dermatology. By connecting emerging physician leaders with ASA's established network of scientists, physicians, and advocates, the initiative aims to strengthen the organization's ability to advance research, expand education, and improve the lives of people affected by skin diseases.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION



A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2026 Seal of Platinum Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-skin-association-announces-formation-of-asa-emerging-dermatology-leaders-advisory-committee-302909064.html

SOURCE American Skin Association