Ambry Genetics Announces GenomeNext™, a Whole Genome Sequencing Test Solution to Improve Diagnosis for Rare Diseases

New offering combines whole genome sequencing, RNA analysis and ongoing reanalysis to help address diagnostic challenges

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambry Genetics, a leader in clinical genomic testing and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), today announced the launch of GenomeNext™ and GenomeReveal™, a comprehensive whole genome sequencing (WGS) solution designed to help improve diagnosis of patients with rare diseases.

Many patients and families undergo years of testing without a diagnosis, and even comprehensive genetic testing can miss or be unable to interpret disease-causing changes. GenomeNext brings together several approaches intended to improve the ability to find and interpret those answers.

GenomeNext analyzes a patient's genome using a pangenome reference designed to better represent human genetic diversity and improve variant detection across diverse ancestral backgrounds, alongside GenomeReveal’s integrated RNA analysis that can provide additional evidence to help interpret certain DNA findings.

“Families searching for the cause of a rare disease often spend years seeking a diagnosis,” said Thomas Slavin Jr., M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Diagnostics at Tempus and Medical Geneticist. “GenomeNext allows a more comprehensive view of the genome leveraging additional RNA evidence and ongoing reanalysis so that we're giving patients the best opportunity to reach a diagnosis, while continuing to update them as the science evolves.”

Through Ambry’s Patient for Life™ program, included as part of testing, laboratory-initiated proactive reanalysis re-evaluates patient data as gene-disease knowledge evolves. This delivers clinically meaningful reclassifications to patients who previously received negative or uncertain results. Published data cited by Ambry show RNA analysis can increase diagnostic yield significantly.1 Additionally, its laboratory-driven reanalysis has led to positive reclassifications in 5% of previously negative or uncertain cases.2

“Advances in the use of a pangenome reference representing wider human diversity, RNA analysis, and ongoing reanalysis are not just technical upgrades. They lead to a more complete approach to clinical genomics that enables better variant detection, improves diagnostic yield across diverse populations and provides clinically meaningful insights that evolve over time,” said Dr. Wendy Chung, Chief of the Department of Pediatrics at Boston Children's Hospital and Mary Ellen Avery Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School. “This is where the field is heading, toward more comprehensive, equitable and lifelong care for patients.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

About Ambry Genetics ®

Ambry Genetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tempus, translates scientific research into clinically actionable test results based upon a deep understanding of the human genome and the biology behind genetic disease. It is a leader in genetic testing and aims to improve health by understanding the relationship between genetics and disease. Over its 25-year history, Ambry has remained committed to empowering patients to make informed healthcare decisions based on their genetic data.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcomes and benefits of Ambry Genetics launch of GenomeNext and GenomeReveal. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including statements about the size of the database, its potential integrations, and its current and future availability, primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

For Ambry Genetics media@tempus.com