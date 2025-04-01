Amarin Highlights Recent Data Presented at ACC.25 Evaluating Mechanistic Effects of Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) in Lp(a)-Enriched Plasma and in Combination with GLP-1 Agonist

– Data Further Advance Understanding of VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® Potential Mechanism of Action and Utility as A Complementary Therapy for Residual Risk Reduction in Combination with Statins in Important Patient Sub-Categories –

DUBLIN and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today highlighted key data presentations at ACC.25 showcasing the mechanistic activity of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) on lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)]-enriched plasma and the effects of a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist in combination with EPA on the expression of proteins in endothelial cells.

“The data presented at ACC.25 continue to underscore the therapeutic value of icosapent ethyl (IPE) and EPA in potentially addressing known pathways of cardiovascular (CV) risk beyond LDL lowering for patients,” said R. Preston Mason, Ph.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “While emerging therapeutic approaches are being explored to address residual CV risk, especially in patients with additional risk factors like obesity and elevated glucose levels, cardiovascular disease remains the world’s leading cause of death and we cannot afford to wait. High-risk patients must be treated now, using proven therapies that have consistently demonstrated their ability to reduce CV risk—on top of the standard of care, including statins. We already have effective treatments available, and it is imperative that we utilize them to reduce patients’ CV risk and save lives today. These learnings further advance understanding of how EPA and VASCEPA/VAZKEPA may be working to reduce CV events in at-risk patients.”

The key findings are outlined below:

More Rapid Oxidation of Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)]-enriched Plasma Compared to Small Dense- and Triglyceride-rich Lipoproteins is Limited by Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

In this analysis, researchers analyzed rates of oxidation for Lp(a)-enriched plasma to other atherogenic particles, including enriched small dense LDL (sdLDL), LDL, or triglyceride (TG)-rich lipoproteins (VLDL) with and without the introduction of EPA at a pharmacologic concentration.

An elevated Lp(a) level is known to increase CV risk. New data from this analysis show that EPA dose-dependently inhibited oxidation in all lipoproteins tested, especially Lp(a) enriched human plasma. This is an important finding as the potent inhibition of Lp(a) oxidation by EPA may contribute to the benefit observed in REDUCE-IT, including in those subjects with elevated Lp(a) levels as recently reported in this publication.

Addition of Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) to a GLP-1 Agonist Enhanced Expression of Detoxification Proteins in Endothelial Cells During Inflammation In Vitro

In this mechanistic analysis, researchers evaluated the separate versus combined effects of EPA and GLP-1 receptor agonist liraglutide on expression of proteins in endothelial cells.

We know there is clear evidence backing the benefits of EPA in reducing cardiovascular events in at-risk patients. However, with emerging therapeutic approaches to address residual cardiovascular risk there is added value in exploring the combination of proven therapies, in this case EPA and GLP-1 receptor agonist, with complementary or additive protective mechanisms that may potentially play a role in further reducing cardiovascular risk on top of the statin therapy.

The combination of EPA and GLP-1 receptor agonist favorably modulated the expression of proteins associated with detoxifying reactive oxygen species under disease-like conditions.

Recent Data Published in JAHA: REDUCE-IT Analysis Shows Clear VASCEPA/ VAZKEPA Outcomes Benefit in Patients with Well-Controlled LDL-C

A recent post hoc analysis of REDUCE-IT was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association this past month evaluating the impact of icosapent ethyl on top of statin therapy in reducing cardiovascular events in at-risk patients with various baseline LDL-C levels, including those with well-controlled LDL-C (<55 mg/dL). These findings showed cardiovascular risk reduction benefit consistent with the primary endpoint of the REDUCE-IT trial, which further reinforces the story around VASCEPA/VAZKEPA being a “complementary” therapy to current LDL-C lowering therapies.

Additionally, these data point out that even when a patient has a very low LDL-C level (<55 mg/dL and down to 40 mg/dL), patients were still at risk and saw benefit from taking VAZKEPA, highlighting the need to go beyond LDL-C lowering for greater cardiovascular risk reduction.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk for patients worldwide. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world.

About REDUCE-IT®

REDUCE-IT was a global cardiovascular outcomes study designed to evaluate the effect of VASCEPA in adult patients with LDL-C controlled to between 41-100 mg/dL (median baseline 75 mg/dL) by statin therapy and various cardiovascular risk factors including persistent elevated triglycerides between 135-499 mg/dL (median baseline 216 mg/dL) and either established cardiovascular disease (secondary prevention cohort) or diabetes mellitus and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor (primary prevention cohort).

REDUCE-IT, conducted over seven years and completed in 2018, followed 8,179 patients at over 400 clinical sites in 11 countries with the largest number of sites located within the United States. REDUCE-IT was conducted based on a special protocol assessment agreement with FDA. The design of the REDUCE-IT study was published in March 2017 in Clinical Cardiology.1 The primary results of REDUCE-IT were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in November 2018.2 The total events results of REDUCE-IT were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology in March 2019.3

About Cardiovascular Risk

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world. In the United States alone, cardiovascular disease results in 859,000 deaths per year.4 And the number of deaths in the United States attributed to cardiovascular disease continues to rise. In addition, in the United States there are 605,000 new and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds). Stroke rates are 795,000 per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds), accounting for 1 of every 19 U.S. deaths. In aggregate, in the United States alone, there are more than 2.4 million major adverse cardiovascular events per year from cardiovascular disease or, on average, 1 every 13 seconds.

Controlling bad cholesterol, also known as LDL-C, is one way to reduce a patient’s risk for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke or death. However, even with the achievement of target LDL-C levels, millions of patients still have significant and persistent risk of cardiovascular events, especially those patients with elevated triglycerides. Statin therapy has been shown to control LDL-C, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular events by 25-35%.5 Significant cardiovascular risk remains after statin therapy. People with elevated triglycerides have 35% more cardiovascular events compared to people with normal (in range) triglycerides taking statins.6,7,8

About VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first prescription treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was launched in the United States in January 2020 as the first drug approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of the studied high-risk patients with persistent cardiovascular risk despite being on statin therapy. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed more than twenty-five million times. VASCEPA is covered by most major medical insurance plans. In addition to the United States, VASCEPA is approved and sold in Canada, China, Australia, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. In Europe, in March 2021 marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union for the reduction of risk of cardiovascular events in patients at high cardiovascular risk, under the brand name VAZKEPA. In April 2021 marketing authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) was granted in Great Britain (applying to England, Scotland and Wales). VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) is currently approved and sold in Europe in Sweden, Finland, England/Wales, Spain, Netherlands, Scotland, Greece, Portugal, Italy and Denmark.

United States

Indications and Limitation of Use

VASCEPA is indicated:



As an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride (TG) levels (≥ 150 mg/dL) and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus and two or more additional risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

As an adjunct to diet to reduce TG levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

The effect of VASCEPA on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.



Important Safety Information

VASCEPA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylactic reaction) to VASCEPA or any of its components.

VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (3% vs 2%) of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter requiring hospitalization in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of atrial fibrillation was greater in patients with a previous history of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter.

It is not known whether patients with allergies to fish and/or shellfish are at an increased risk of an allergic reaction to VASCEPA. Patients with such allergies should discontinue VASCEPA if any reactions occur.

VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (12% vs 10%) of bleeding in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of bleeding was greater in patients receiving concomitant antithrombotic medications, such as aspirin, clopidogrel or warfarin.

Common adverse reactions in the cardiovascular outcomes trial (incidence ≥3% and ≥1% more frequent than placebo): musculoskeletal pain (4% vs 3%), peripheral edema (7% vs 5%), constipation (5% vs 4%), gout (4% vs 3%), and atrial fibrillation (5% vs 4%).

Common adverse reactions in the hypertriglyceridemia trials (incidence >1% more frequent than placebo): arthralgia (2% vs 1%) and oropharyngeal pain (1% vs 0.3%).

Adverse events may be reported by calling 1-855-VASCEPA or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Patients receiving VASCEPA and concomitant anticoagulants and/or anti-platelet agents should be monitored for bleeding.

FULL U.S. FDA-APPROVED VASCEPA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.VASCEPA.COM .

Europe

For further information about the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for VAZKEPA® in Europe, please click here .

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

