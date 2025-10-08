AlzeCure Pharma to present at Redeye Neurology Day on October 15

AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) - AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company will participate at Redeye Neurology Day on October 15 at 11:40 CEST, where CEO Martin Jönsson and CSO Johan Sandin will give a company presentation and answer questions about the latest developments and AlzeCure's future plans.

Watch the livestream via:

https://www.redeye.se/events/1110219/redeye-theme-neurology-3

The session will also be available after the event on AlzeCure's company page at Redeye www.redeye.se/company/alzecure-pharma, and on AlzeCure's website www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/.

Time & date: 11:40 CEST, October 15, 2025

Venue: Redeye, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm, Sweden

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA for the rare disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

Martin Jönsson CEO And Johan Sandin CSO AlzeCure Pharma

