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ALX Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2026

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. ("ALX Oncology"; Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that ALX Oncology leadership will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences.

The details of the meetings are as follows:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-one Meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Location: Boston, MA
Time of Fireside Chat Presentation: 3:45 PM ET
Webcast link: Available here

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-one Meetings
Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Time of Fireside Chat Presentation: 10:20 AM ET
Webcast link: Available here

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-one Meetings
Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Time of Fireside Chat Presentation: 1:30 PM ET
Webcast link: Available here

The webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed through the links above or by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com under the Events section of the Events and Presentations tab. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation dates.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action. A Phase 1, dose-escalation trial of ALX2004 is ongoing in patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Lui
Director, Investor Relations
kevin.lui@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:
Genevieve Britton
Senior Director, Public Relations
genevieve.britton@precisionaq.com


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