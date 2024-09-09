ALX Oncology to Present at the 2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), an immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint pathway, announced today that management will participate in the 2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York City on September 17 – 19, 2024.



Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Li Watsek and 1x1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Time: 1:55 PM ET

Webcast link: Available here

The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat date.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint inhibitor and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. To date, evorpacept has been dosed in over 500 subjects and has demonstrated promising activity and favorable tolerability profile across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with various leading anti-cancer antibodies. ALX Oncology is currently focusing on combining evorpacept with anti-cancer antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors.

