Press Releases

ALX Oncology to Host Virtual Company Event Highlighting New Clinical Data Presented at SABCS 2024

December 12, 2024 | 
2 min read
  • Webcast on December 17 at 8:00 AM EST to feature ALX Oncology leadership and study principal investigator Alberto J. Montero, MD, MBA

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (“ALX Oncology” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, announced that the company will host a virtual event on Tuesday, December 17, at 5:00 AM PST / 8:00 AM EST to discuss the first data from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating the company’s investigational CD47-blocker evorpacept in combination with Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ zanidatamab in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic breast cancer. The data were featured today in a spotlight poster presentation at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The poster is now available on the ALX Oncology site under Publications.

During the virtual company event, Alberto J. Montero, MD, MBA, Clinical Director, Breast Cancer Medical Oncology Program, Diana Hyland Endowed Chair for Breast Cancer, and Professor of Medicine at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University, and the study’s principal investigator, will provide an overview of the data presented at SABCS 2024 and participate in a fireside chat with Alan Sandler, MD, ALX Oncology’s Chief Medical Officer. Jason Lettmann, Chief Executive Officer at ALX Oncology, will provide opening and closing remarks, highlighting progress and upcoming milestones for the company’s evorpacept clinical program.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under News and Events. To participate in the live event, please register using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8cce2ndq. An archived webcast will be available following the event.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

CONTACT: Company Contact: Caitlyn Doherty, Manager, Corporate Communications, ALX Oncology cdoherty@alxoncology.com (650) 466-7125 Media Contact: Audra Friis, Sam Brown, Inc. audrafriis@sambrown.com (917) 519-9577

