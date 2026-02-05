Alvotech Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Pivotal Pharmacokinetic Study for Proposed Biosimilar to Entyvio®

The study, which assessed the pharmacokinetics, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of AVT80 compared to Entyvio® in healthy adult participants, met all its primary endpoints





REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today positive top-line results from a pharmacokinetic (PK) study for AVT80, a biosimilar candidate to Entyvio® (vedolizumab).

The PK study (AVT80-GL-P01), which compared AVT80 to Entyvio in healthy adult participants, met all its primary endpoints. This was a randomized, double-blind, single dose, parallel-group design, 3-arm study, designed to demonstrate the PK similarity, and to investigate safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity profiles of AVT80 and Entyvio in healthy adult participants after administration of a single 108 mg/0.68 mL subcutaneous (SC) injection.

“We are very pleased with this result, which is an important milestone in the development of our proposed biosimilar to Entyvio, allowing us to proceed towards regulatory submissions. This milestone further underlines the strength of our platform approach to biosimilars development and manufacture, combining a well-designed and executed clinical study with the design of a high-quality manufacturing process and strong analytical capabilities,” said Joseph McClellan, Chief Operating Officer.

Alvotech is currently developing AVT16, a proposed biosimilar to Entyvio for intravenous administration and AVT80, a proposed biosimilar to Entyvio for subcutaneous administration. The AVT80-GL-P01 study satisfies the demonstration of PK similarity for both the subcutaneous and intravenous routes of administration to Entyvio. Based on regulatory advice, the AVT80-GL-P01 clinical study is considered pivotal to support the demonstration of clinical similarity for AVT16 and AVT80.

Entyvio (vedolizumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe Ulcerative Colitis, a disease that causes inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the bowel, and moderate to severely active Crohn’s disease, a disease that causes inflammation of the digestive tract. In 2025 combined net revenues world-wide from the sales of Entyvio were about US$6.4 billion [1].

About AVT16/AVT80

AVT16 and AVT80 contain a human monoclonal antibody (vedolizumab) and are biosimilar candidates to Entyvio®. Vedolizumab targets and binds specifically to the alpha-4-beta-7 protein, which is preferentially expressed on T helper lymphocytes (white blood cells) which migrate into the gastrointestinal tract and cause inflammation, characteristic of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s disease [2]. AVT16 and AVT80 are investigational products and have not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimiliarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

