Alveus Therapeutics Announces Second and Final Closing of Oversubscribed Series A, Bringing Total Financing to $197 Million to Advance Next‑Generation Therapies for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases

Jeito Capital, Novo Holdings and other healthcare investors join Series A syndicate led by New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Andera Partners, and Omega Funds

Additional capital further supports clinical development of ALV‑100, ALV‑200 and continued advancement of differentiated amylin‑based pipeline

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alveus Therapeutics Inc. (“Alveus”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced the second and final closing of its oversubscribed Series A financing, increasing the total round size to $197 million. The second closing includes participation from Jeito Capital, Novo Holdings, and additional healthcare-focused funds, joining the original Series A syndicate led by New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Andera Partners, and Omega Funds, with participation from Sanofi Capital, Kurma Partners, Avego BioScience Capital, and other life sciences investors.

The further funding expands Alveus’ investor base and strengthens the company’s ability to progress multiple development programs in parallel, including the ongoing clinical development of ALV‑100, a bifunctional glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonist / glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonist fusion protein, designed to deliver durable weight loss with improved quality of weight reduction and long‑term maintenance. The incremental financing will support advancement of ALV-200, Alveus’ highly selective amylin receptor 3 (AMYR3) peptide agonist, and progression of its oral amylin program toward clinical development, with the plan to commence first-in-human clinical studies within the next 18 months.

“The backing of specialist healthcare investors with deep domain expertise reflects strong momentum for Alveus, driven by our differentiated portfolio, the strength of our team, and the scale of the opportunity in obesity and metabolic disease. Over the next 18 to 24 months, we plan to reach key value inflection points, including delivering a well-characterized Phase 3-ready program and multiple pipeline assets entering early clinical development,” said Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Alveus.

In conjunction with the closing of the Series A extension, Ksenija Pavletic, General Partner and CCO at Jeito Capital, will join the Alveus Board of Directors.

About Alveus Therapeutics

Alveus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, designed for sustained efficacy, improved tolerability, and reduced treatment burden.



Alveus acquired global development and commercialization rights outside of greater China to ALV-100 from Gmax Biopharm International Limited in 2024.

Alveus is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with research and development operations based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, visit www.alveustx.com

