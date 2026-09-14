Alveo Technologies Partners with Alliance Global (AGBL) to Expand Access to Avian Influenza Testing Across Africa, Central Asia and a Portion of the Eastern Mediterranean

As outbreaks accelerate worldwide, the agreement brings Alveo's rapid, on-farm molecular diagnostic testing to farmers and health officials on three continents

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, Inc., a global leader in rapid, point-of-need molecular diagnostics for early disease detection, today announced a distribution agreement with Alliance Global (AGBL) to bring the Alveo Sense Poultry avian influenza test to farmers, integrators and public health officials across the Africa, Central Asia and a portion of the Eastern Mediterranean at a time when the threat of bird flu has never been more urgent.

Avian influenza is spreading at alarming rates, infecting more than 208 million domestic birds in the U.S. alone and at least 633 million globally, putting farms, supply chains and workers at serious risk. For the agricultural and public health communities in these regions, rapid on-site testing is a critical line of defense to safeguard businesses, protect flocks and reduce the risk of transmission to workers.

Under the agreement AGBL has rights to distribute the platform across:

Africa

Central Asia

Select countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region

The collaboration combines Alveo's palm-sized diagnostic technology with AGBL's regional network and operational expertise. Together, the companies are addressing vulnerabilities in the food supply chain and delivering rapid, accurate and scalable testing solutions to support compliance, quality control and public health protection.

"AGBL's reach across Africa, Central Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean Region gives us a direct path to farmers, integrators and health officials who need reliable avian influenza testing where outbreaks are affecting poultry producers," said Scott Thomas, chief commercial officer at Alveo. "This agreement extends the availability of Alveo Sense Poultry to communities that depend on healthy flocks for their livelihoods and food security."

"Farmers, public health and other officials in these regions need a way to rapidly and accurately determine whether flocks are infected with avian influenza so they can take fast action to protect other animals," said Nassim Marie Hambouz, vice president, operations at AGBL. "We're looking forward to providing people in these regions with access to Alveo's revolutionary diagnostic."

With this expansive, new AGBL agreement, the Alveo Sense Poultry platform is now available globally, reflecting the company's continued momentum in building a regional commercial network for point of need avian influenza testing. For more information, visit www.alveotechnologies.com.

About Alveo Technologies



Alveo Technologies is a molecular diagnostics company that has developed a portable cloud-connected platform that brings laboratory-quality pathogen detection directly to the Point of Need™ for farmers, veterinarians and public health officials. By decentralizing molecular diagnostics, Alveo enables rapid detection and decision-making to help protect animal and human health, food security and supply chain resiliency. Its growing portfolio includes molecular tests for avian influenza and other high-consequence pathogens. To learn more, visit alveotechnologies.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Alliance Global (AGBL)



Alliance Global (AGBL) is the largest biomedical distribution group across the Middle East Africa and Asia region with offices in more than 17 countries. AGBL brings innovative technologies and products to researchers clinicians and diagnostic centers in emerging healthcare markets offering distribution consulting and product development services to manufacturers of biomedical technologies. To learn more, visit agbl.net.

Media contact



Colleen Irish / Jeff Miller



Mindset Agency for Alveo Technologies



Alveo@mindsetagency.com

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SOURCE Alveo Technologies