Alveo Technologies and Royal GD Expand Partnership to Advance Point of Need Molecular Diagnostics to Additional Livestock Species & Expanded Poultry Offerings

Agreement follows 18 months of validated market demand for the companies' rapid on-farm avian influenza test and adds dedicated R&D investment to develop new tests for poultry, bovine and swine health

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, Inc., a leader in portable molecular sensing solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Royal GD, one of the world's leading veterinary diagnostic companies. The agreement builds on three years of collaboration between the two companies and 18 months of commercial deployment of their jointly developed, on-farm avian influenza test. Under the expanded agreement, Royal GD will commit new R&D resources to expedite the development of molecular tests on the Alveo platform to detect additional pathogens in swine and cattle, and to further expand its poultry portfolio.

The expanded partnership marks the next step in making rapid molecular diagnostics more accessible to livestock producers and veterinarians. In addition to avian influenza testing, new applications for respiratory diseases and other pathogens across multiple animal species are being developed, enabling earlier detection, faster decision-making, and more effective disease prevention and control. In parallel, Alveo is expanding its global distributor network to provide customers with local expertise, faster support, and easier access to the Alveo Sense™ platform.

"Rapid and reliable diagnostics are essential in the fight against avian influenza," said Gerhard de Ruiter, managing director at Royal GD. "With Alveo Sense™, we bring laboratory-quality molecular testing directly to the poultry house, enabling earlier detection and faster decision-making. As a leading animal health organization, Royal GD is committed to supporting disease surveillance, outbreak management, and flock health. This innovation strengthens our ability to deliver on that mission, both nationally and internationally."

"Partnerships are fundamental to Alveo's mission, enabling us to accelerate meaningful change in markets where deep expertise is required. Over the last three years, we've seen firsthand the deep commitment Royal GD has to developing tools that directly improve the wellbeing of animals. Their decision to invest additional R&D resources reflects what we've built together over the last three years," said Shaun Holt, CEO of Alveo Technologies. "Expanding into bovine and swine health together is the natural next step for a platform built to serve farmers across species with a partner who exists to serve them."

The organizations expect to expand their offering by 2027.

About Alveo Technologies



Alveo Technologies is a molecular diagnostics company that has developed a portable cloud-connected platform that brings laboratory-quality pathogen detection directly to the Point of Need™ for farmers, veterinarians and public health officials. By decentralizing molecular diagnostics, Alveo enables rapid detection and decision-making to help protect animal and human health, food security and supply chain resiliency. Its growing portfolio includes molecular tests for avian influenza and other high-consequence pathogens. To learn more, visit alveotechnologies.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Royal GD



Royal GD is a leading EU-based animal health partner with over 100 years of veterinary expertise, and one of the world's largest veterinary diagnostic laboratories. We support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, veterinary laboratories and producers with contract research, diagnostic development, disease surveillance, scientific consultancy, biological reagents, and proficiency testing schemes. Combining advanced laboratory capabilities, real-world animal health data, and field expertise, we generate the evidence needed to accelerate product development, support regulatory submissions, and drive market success.

More information: www.gdanimalhealth.com/alveo-sense

Media contact



Colleen Irish / Jeff Miller



Mindset Agency for Alveo Technologies



Alveo@mindsetagency.com

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SOURCE Alveo Technologies