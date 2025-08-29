SUBSCRIBE
Alumis to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 29, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY on September 3 at 9:45 am ET (fireside chat);
  • Wells Fargo 2025 Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on September 5 at 9:30 am ET (fireside chat);
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on September 8 at 4:50 pm ET (fireside chat);
  • H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on September 9 at 10:30 am ET (presentation);
  • Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on September 10 at 2:35 pm ET (presentation); and
  • Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology & Inflammation Forum on September 16 at 12:30 pm ET (virtual presentation)

To access available live webcasts please visit the “Events” page of the “Investors" section of the Alumis website. Webcast replays will be archived on the company's website for 90 days.

About Alumis
Alumis is a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary data analytics platform and precision approach, Alumis is developing a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors, consisting of envudeucitinib, formerly known as ESK-001, for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and A-005 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the pipeline includes lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered anti–insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor therapy for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs identified through this precision approach. For more information, visit www.alumis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements regarding Alumis’ participation at upcoming conferences. Alumis explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

CONTACT: Alumis Contact Information
Teri Dahlman
Red House Communications
teri@redhousecomms.com

