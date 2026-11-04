AltruBio to Host Virtual R&D Day on ALTB-268 and Ulcerative Colitis on November 11, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. ("AltruBio" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel immune modulators to address the unmet need in immunological and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11:00 am ET, featuring key opinion leaders (KOLs) David T. Rubin, MD, AGAF, MACG, FASGE, FACP (University of Chicago) and Walter Reinisch, MD (Medical University of Vienna), alongside Judy Chou, PhD, AltruBio’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The event will cover the unmet need and current treatment landscape in ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as recently presented data from the Phase 2a ASCEND UC2a trial of ALTB-268 in patients with UC who had an inadequate response to prior advanced therapy. Dr. Chou will also discuss AltruBio’s pipeline development.



To register for the event, please click here. A replay will be available on the same page after the event for those who are unable to attend live.

About ASCEND UC2a

ASCEND UC2a (NCT06109441) is a Phase 2a, open-label, dose-exploration study evaluating the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of subcutaneous ALTB-268 in participants with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who had an inadequate response to at least one prior advanced therapy (biologics, JAK inhibitors or S1P receptor modulators). Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 were enrolled sequentially. Participants in either cohort were administered ALTB-268 for a 12-week induction period, followed by a post-induction period in which dosing continued at the investigator’s discretion. Exploratory efficacy endpoints include clinical response, clinical remission, endoscopic improvement and IBDQ response.

About ALTB-268

ALTB-268 is a subcutaneously administered, tetravalent agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1, a key immune modulator. It preferentially downregulates chronically activated, late-stage T effector cells, leading to their exhaustion and/or ultimate apoptosis. Its unique mechanism of action to restore immune balance has been clinically validated by AltruBio’s first-generation asset, which previously demonstrated promising Phase 2 results in ulcerative colitis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and steroid-refractory/treatment-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR/TR-aGvHD), including improved patient outcomes and clinical efficacy.

About AltruBio Inc.

AltruBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies leveraging immune modulator agonism to address unmet medical needs in immunological and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, ALTB-268, acts as an immune modulator, designed to activate natural pathways that downregulate a chronically overactivated immune system to restore balance. Currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis, ALTB-268 holds the potential to be a pipeline-in-a-product asset to address a range of inflammatory diseases, which AltruBio plans to explore in the upcoming Phase 2b ASCEND UC2b trial. Led by an expert team with successful track records in drug development and commercialization in immunology, AltruBio is dedicated to delivering safer, more effective, and durable biologic treatments to improve the lives of patients.

Contacts

AltruBio Inc:

+1-415-757-0870

info@altrubio.com

Media Contact:

LifeSci Communications

Maggie Whitney

mwhitney@lifescicomms.com