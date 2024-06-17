SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Young man hugging his belly suffering from stomach pain while lying in bad at home
Drug Development
AltruBio Raises $225M in Series B to Advance Ulcerative Colitis Candidate
Formerly known as AbGenomics Holding, AltruBio on Tuesday said it will use the funds to push its ulcerative colitis asset into a Phase IIb trial with an anticipated readout in 2026.
May 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Biotech Bay
AltruBio Secures up to $225M Oversubscribed Series B Financing to Advance the Clinical Development of Novel Immune Checkpoint Enhancer Program
May 21, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
AltruBio to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Medical Conferences
May 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
AltruBio Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Program of ALTB-268 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis
December 7, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
AltruBio Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Immune Checkpoint Enhancer ALTB-268 to initiate a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Ulcerative ColitisGlobal multi-arm Phase 2 clinical trial expected to launch in 2024
September 26, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
AltruBio Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 1 Trial of Immune Checkpoint Enhancer ALTB-268 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis
August 1, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
AltruBio to Present at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) 2023 Annual Meeting
June 15, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
AltruBio to Present at the 2023 BIO International Convention
May 31, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
AltruBio Announces Poster Presentation at Digestive Disease Week Conference 2023
May 8, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
AltruBio Announces Panels and Presentations at Three March Healthcare Conferences
March 9, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
AltruBio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of Next-Generation Immune Checkpoint Enhancer ALTB-268 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis
January 23, 2023
 · 
3 min read
