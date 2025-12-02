AltPep Corporation Presents New Preclinical Data at CTAD 2025 Demonstrating SOBIN-AD, its Custom-Designed Peptide for Alzheimer’s Disease, Improves Behavior in Both Symptomatic and Asymptomatic Disease

SOBIN-AD Also Reduces Aβ Plaque Formation and Synaptophysin Loss in Asymptomatic Disease in a Preclinical Model

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Alzheimers--AltPep Corporation, a privately held biotechnology company developing early disease-modifying treatments and detection tools for amyloid diseases, will present preclinical data at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD), taking place December 1-4 in San Diego, CA, further reinforcing the promising potential of its lead compound, SOBIN-AD (Soluble Oligomer Binding INhibitor), as a treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in July, AltPep presented preclinical data showing that SOBIN-AD uniquely and selectively targets α-sheet toxic oligomers, enhances their clearance in vitro, inhibits plaque formation, and improves cognition in asymptomatic Tg AD mice. Today at CTAD, new results are being presented demonstrating that SOBIN-AD also improved cognition in Tg AD mice after the onset of cognitive decline.

“We are excited to build on the promising preclinical results for our SOBIN-AD therapeutic,” said Valerie Daggett, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of AltPep. “Our platform, which enables both early detection and treatment, is based on the discovery that toxic oligomers, early triggers for amyloid diseases such as AD, form a nonstandard protein structure called α-sheet. This mechanism is fundamentally different from other Alzheimer’s treatments and could open the door to far more impactful clinical outcomes.”

Carolyn Tallon, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, who will present the AltPep data at CTAD, further commented, “Importantly, we have now shown that SOBIN-AD treatment improved memory in symptomatic as well as asymptomatic Tg AD mice. In the latter group, SOBIN-AD treatment also reduced the formation of amyloid plaques and the loss of synaptophysin, a protein important for neuronal signalling, at an advanced age. These age-related effects were not assessed in the symptomatic group, which was studied at an earlier age. This is an exciting extension of our data, spanning a range of potential uses from early to later stage AD.”

Select preclinical data show SOBIN-AD:

treatment improves cognition when started both before and after the onset of cognitive impairment (in Tg2576 AD mice dosed 3x/week intranasally for 24 and 9 weeks, respectively)

treatment before the onset of cognitive impairment reduces Aβ plaque formation and synaptophysin loss in 15-month-old Tg AD mice; synaptophysin is a protein found in neuronal cells that is important for signaling; age-related effects were not assessed in the symptomatic group, which was studied at a younger age

is highly selective for toxic α-sheet Aβ oligomers over other species of Aβ

enhances phagocytosis of toxic Aβ oligomers by microglial cells

Gil Block, M.D., Ph.D., and Chief Medical Officer of AltPep remarked, “These results bolster the promise of SOBIN-AD as a treatment option for AD patients, regardless of stage of disease. AltPep’s platform for both early detection and treatment is especially important as the field seeks new alternatives for AD, and as we advance our programs towards the clinic.”

About AltPep Corporation

AltPep is developing groundbreaking disease-modifying treatments and detection tools for amyloid diseases by targeting early molecular triggers: toxic soluble oligomers. Our customized, synthetic peptides are designed to bind selectively to toxic oligomers to both detect and neutralize them throughout disease progression. AltPep’s emphasis is on early, pre-symptomatic detection and treatment. Our lead programs focus on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, with other amyloid diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes, on the horizon. AltPep’s goal is to change the course of these debilitating diseases that affect over a billion people around the globe.

Decades of scientific research by the Daggett Research Group at the UW provided the foundation for AltPep’s innovative approach.

About SOBIN Therapeutics and SOBA Diagnostics

SOBIN therapeutics are in development for use in concert with early detection tools to target and neutralize the toxic soluble oligomers associated with amyloid diseases. SOBA diagnostics are highly sensitive, simple blood tests in development to aid in the diagnosis of amyloid diseases.

