SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alto Neuroscience Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

November 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$anro #cns--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that on November 3, 2026, the Compensation and Management Development Committee of Alto’s Board of Directors granted a new employee an option to purchase 50,000 shares of Alto’s common stock. The stock option was granted under Alto’s 2025 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to the individual entering employment with Alto in accordance with NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.



The stock option has an exercise price of $22.70 which is equal to the closing price of Alto’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder of the option vesting in equal monthly installments over the 36 months thereafter. Vesting of the stock option is subject to such employee’s continued service to Alto on each vesting date.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE: ANRO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the treatment of mental health conditions through a deeper understanding of the brain. Leveraging its proprietary Precision Psychiatry Platform™, Alto is advancing a broad pipeline of novel medicines for depression, schizophrenia, and other neuropsychiatric disorders. The Company’s lead program, ALTO-207, is in late-stage clinical development for treatment-resistant depression. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

Availability of Information on Alto’s Website

Alto routinely uses its investor relations website to post presentations to investors and other important information, including information that may be material. Accordingly, Alto encourages investors and others interested in Alto to review the information it makes public on its investor relations website.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
investors@altoneuroscience.com

Media Contact:
media@altoneuroscience.com

Northern California Compensation Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience, Inc
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 earnings roll on, FDA pushes rare disease, uniQure’s Huntington’s therapy reaches review
November 4, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Zigzag upward arrow chart, financial progress, market growth,
Psychedelics
Compass to submit psilocybin depression drug for approval imminently after stock wobbles
November 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Clean empty ice hockey rink. Skate blade marks and snow crumbs. Empty stands in background.
Deals
Novartis puts $772M BioArctic deal on ice, skates away from brain-delivery alliance
November 3, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Human brain with abstract visualization of neuron activity
Multiple sclerosis
Tiziana touts multiple sclerosis win at lower dose as high dose misses mark
November 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson