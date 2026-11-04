Alto Neuroscience Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$anro #cns--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that on November 3, 2026, the Compensation and Management Development Committee of Alto’s Board of Directors granted a new employee an option to purchase 50,000 shares of Alto’s common stock. The stock option was granted under Alto’s 2025 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to the individual entering employment with Alto in accordance with NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

The stock option has an exercise price of $22.70 which is equal to the closing price of Alto’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder of the option vesting in equal monthly installments over the 36 months thereafter. Vesting of the stock option is subject to such employee’s continued service to Alto on each vesting date.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE: ANRO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the treatment of mental health conditions through a deeper understanding of the brain. Leveraging its proprietary Precision Psychiatry Platform™, Alto is advancing a broad pipeline of novel medicines for depression, schizophrenia, and other neuropsychiatric disorders. The Company’s lead program, ALTO-207, is in late-stage clinical development for treatment-resistant depression. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

Availability of Information on Alto’s Website

Alto routinely uses its investor relations website to post presentations to investors and other important information, including information that may be material. Accordingly, Alto encourages investors and others interested in Alto to review the information it makes public on its investor relations website.

Investor Contact:

investors@altoneuroscience.com

Media Contact:

media@altoneuroscience.com