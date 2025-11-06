Altimmune to Participate in Two Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Fireside Chat at 9:30 a.m. GMT

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is pemvidutide, a glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD), and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:

Elliot Fox

Real Chemistry

efox@realchemistry.com

