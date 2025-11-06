SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Altimmune to Participate in Two Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
    Wednesday, November 12, 2025
    Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Thursday, November 20, 2025
    Fireside Chat at 9:30 a.m. GMT

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is pemvidutide, a glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD), and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on X

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Elliot Fox
Real Chemistry
efox@realchemistry.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Maryland Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie