Altasciences Supports Metsera in Their Early-Stage Clinical Trials for Obesity

November 21, 2024 
LAVAL, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Altasciences--Altasciences is proud to have supported Metsera, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases, on its nonclinical and early-stage clinical trials. This support includes a recent Phase I/II trial of MET-097i, an ultra-long-acting injectable amylin analog, fully biased GLP-1 receptor agonist.


In September, Metsera reported positive topline results from the clinical trial conducted at Altasciences’ facility, in which MET-097i demonstrated a 7.5% reduction in body weight from baseline at day 36 (one week after the final dose) and a 380-hour half-life. This work enabled Metsera to recently initiate a randomized 16-week Phase II trial of MET-097i.

In addition to clinical conduct, Altasciences supported Metsera with its Proactive Drug Development solution, including nonclinical, bioanalysis, CRO and program management services for several additional therapeutic candidates. Over the past six months, Altasciences has completed nonclinical work for MET-233i, as well as MET-002, an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist peptide, which has proven instrumental in allowing Metsera to begin clinical trials for both programs this year.

“Congratulations to Metsera on reaching this significant milestone in the development of MET-097i,” said Ingrid Holmes, Vice President of Global Clinical Operations at Altasciences. “Metsera is a highly valued partner of Altasciences, and we are proud to have contributed to this program aimed at helping individuals struggling with obesity-related illnesses.”

Obesity impacts millions of people worldwide and is a driver of serious health risks, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. Innovative treatments, like MET-097i, could offer potential new treatment options for those affected by this complex condition.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster. To learn more about Altasciences, visit altasciences.com.

