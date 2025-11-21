ALS Association Awards Over $2 Million in Grants to Strengthen ALS Care in Local Communities

Funding from the Hugh and Herbert Hoffman ALS Impact Fund will support eligible clinics nationwide and expand access to life-extending ALS care

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Association announced today that it is awarding over $2 million in grants to ALS Certified Treatment Centers of Excellence® and Recognized Treatment Centers® across the country. In total, 107 clinics will each receive a $20,000 grant to strengthen multidisciplinary care for people living with ALS and their families.

The $2.14 million in grants are made possible through the ALS Association's Hugh and Herbert Hoffman ALS Impact Fund, created to remove barriers and expand access to high-quality care in communities nationwide. These funds will allow eligible clinics to support staffing, equipment, education, and patient copay assistance, resources that directly improve the day-to-day care experience for people living with ALS.

"We are proud to build on Hugh Hoffman's vision of ensuring that future families do not have to lose their loved ones to ALS," said Steve Bullock, representative of the Hoffman family. "By investing directly in the clinics that serve people every day, the ALS Association is helping families receive the compassionate, specialized care they deserve."

The announcement follows recent research supported by the ALS Association projecting a significant increase in the number of people living with ALS over the next 15 years. As prevalence rises, the need for accessible, affordable and coordinated care is becoming more urgent than ever.

"We know that multidisciplinary care is proven to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with ALS, but access still depends far too much on where someone lives," said Calaneet Balas, president and CEO of the ALS Association. "These grants ensure clinics have the resources they need to provide expert care in communities across the country, helping people with ALS live longer and fuller lives."

The ALS Association established the ALS Clinic Certification Program in 1989, setting the gold standard for ALS care. Since then, these ALS Certified Treatment Centers of Excellence® and Recognized Treatment Centers have grown into the premiere network of ALS clinics. Each clinic in this network meets rigorous requirements and delivers truly comprehensive, multidisciplinary support — bringing together neurologists, therapists, social workers, nutritionists, and other specialists who coordinate care and connect families with the services they need at every stage of the disease.

"This funding comes at a crucial moment," said Jen Hjelle, chief community engagement officer for the ALS Association. "Every clinic we support is more than a medical facility -- it's a lifeline for families navigating an ALS diagnosis. Strengthening these centers means strengthening the entire ALS community."

The ALS Association expects all grants to be distributed by the end of 2025.

About the ALS Association



The ALS Association is the largest ALS organization in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The mission of the ALS Association is to make ALS livable and cure it. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at www.als.org.

About ALS



Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over the course of the disease, people lose the ability to move, to speak, and eventually, to breathe. The disease is always fatal, usually within five years of diagnosis. Few treatment options exist, resulting in a high unmet need for new therapies to address functional deficits and disease progression.

