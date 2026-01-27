Alps Dx and Hamilton Company Announce Showcase of Alps Dx Atelier at SLAS 2026, an Automated Preanalytical System for Oral Fluid Workflows

RICHMOND, Va. and RENO, Nev., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alps Dx and Hamilton Company today announced the showcase of Alps Dx Atelier, an automated system designed to streamline and standardize the preanalytical stage of oral fluid drug testing. This instrument will be showcased at the Alps Dx booth at the SLAS 2026 conference in Boston, Mass. Built on the Hamilton MICROLAB® STARlet liquid handling platform, Alps Dx Atelier integrates patented technologies, dedicated modules, consumables, and workflow software developed by Alps Dx specifically for oral fluid applications.

Preanalytical processing remains one of the most manual and variable steps in oral fluid testing. Many laboratories still rely on repetitive handling, workarounds, and inconsistent filtration that slow operations and compromise downstream instrument performance. Alps Dx Atelier was developed to address these challenges and to help laboratories improve sample quality, turnaround time, and overall operational efficiency.

Designed for the widely used FDA‑cleared collection device, Quantisal®, Alps Dx Atelier automates high‑friction tasks: sample barcode identification to support chain‑of‑custody tracking; decapping, removal, and processing of the Quantisal oral fluid collection device; automated insertion of the Alps Dx Xpressor filter for clearer samples; and precise tube capping or recapping. Optional modules add aliquoting and HEPA filtration for more complex workflows.

By reducing manual handling and standardizing every critical step, the system minimizes variability, eases staffing pressure, and frees teams for higher‑value work. Automated filtration with the Xpressor filter yields cleaner, more consistent samples, helping reduce downstream maintenance on analytical instruments. A guided workflow and scalable configuration let clinical and forensic laboratories expand capacity while protecting reproducibility.

"We built Alps Dx Atelier to address a critical gap in toxicology and forensic workflows for oral fluid drug screening. Oral fluid testing could not fully reach its potential without a more efficient and standardized preanalytical process," said Ali Safavi, President, CEO, and co-founder of Alps Dx. "By combining Hamilton's proven liquid handling architecture with the oral fluid-specific design elements developed by our team, we are providing laboratories with a precise and dependable solution that supports quality and accelerates time to result."

"We are excited to collaborate with Alps Dx and its experienced team of industry veterans to bring a purpose-built automated solution to one of the most challenging areas of oral fluid testing," said Michael Mouradian, Vice President of Scientific Strategy and Market Development, Hamilton Company. "The MICROLAB STARlet platform provides a proven foundation for precision, accuracy, flexibility, and reproducible automation. By integrating the platform with Alps Dx oral fluid-specific technologies and workflow design, we are enabling laboratories to standardize preanalytical processing, reduce manual burden, and operate with greater confidence and efficiency. Together, Alps Dx and Hamilton are advancing the modernization of the oral fluid testing continuum."

About Alps Dx



Alps Dx develops automated and connected technologies that modernize the preanalytical oral fluid continuum for drug testing and beyond. The company's portfolio includes purpose-built instruments, consumables, workflow software, and applications that help laboratories increase efficiency, protect patient outcomes, and scale their operations. Alps Dx is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, visit alpsdx.com.

About Hamilton



For more than 75 years, Hamilton Company has been a global life sciences leader in the design and manufacturing of precision measurement devices, automated liquid handling platforms, and sample management solutions. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, with key manufacturing and R&D affiliates in Bonaduz, Switzerland, Franklin, Massachusetts, and Timisoara, Romania, Hamilton serves the scientific community through a robust network of sales and support offices worldwide.

Hamilton's expertise spans across liquid handling, process analytics, robotics, and automated storage, providing the foundational tools necessary for groundbreaking scientific research and clinical discovery. By combining the best-quality materials with skilled workmanship and a lifelong commitment to ISO 9001-certified precision, Hamilton ensures the highest level of performance and reliability. Hamilton remains dedicated to driving innovation and satisfying the evolving needs of laboratories across the globe, maintaining a steadfast focus on quality and customer success.

