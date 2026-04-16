Alpha Cognition Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 15, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition”, “ACI”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that on April 14, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted inducement awards consisting of nonstatutory stock options to purchase 20,000 shares of common stock to a new non-executive employee under the Company’s 2026 Inducement Grant Plan. The 2026 Inducement Grant Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of the Company. The Compensation Committee approved the stock options as an inducement material to such new employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price equal to $6.49 per share, the closing price of the Company’s common stock on April 14, 2025, and will vest over three years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 24 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Grant Plan and the applicable stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

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Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors, PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com