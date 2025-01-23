Alnylam Pharmaceuticals receives a prestigious “Tell Award” for business investment in Switzerland

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an American company at the forefront of innovation, today received the 2024 Tell Award from Ambassador Niculin Jaeger, Consul General of Switzerland, and Artur Czerniejewski, Director of the Swiss Business Hub USA, in a ceremony highlighting the close ties between Switzerland and the U.S. in innovation and investments.

With its International Headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, Alnylam has become a key part of the Swiss biotech environment. Alnylam has led the translation of RNA interference into a class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need.

“Switzerland and the U.S. are tightly connected through intensive cross-border investments that grow every year. We are delighted to honor Alnylam, a company that exemplifies our shared values of quality and innovation,” notes Ambassador Jaeger.

“Zug offers Alnylam an unrivalled biotech talent base to lead and expand our international cross-functional operations, as we grow rapidly towards our ambition to become a top tier biotech by the end of 2025,” said Kasha Witkos, Alnylam’s SVP, Head of International and TTR Lead. “Combined with Switzerland’s strong heritage in scientific innovation and favorable business environment, Alnylam’s presence here is vital to ensure we can continue to serve patients in need, both now and in the future.”

Swiss-U.S. Business Relations

Talking to Alnylam’s Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Poulton, and other senior executives, Daniel Bangser, Trade Commissioner of Switzerland, laid out the importance of Swiss-U.S. business relations at the ceremony.

Switzerland is the 7th largest destination for FDI by American companies expanding internationally, driven by factors such as stability, talent, a business-friendly environment, high quality of life, and a central location in Europe. Swiss companies are the #1 foreign investors in Research and Development (R&D) in the U.S., and overall are the 6th largest source of FDI in the U.S., creating of 500'000 jobs, far ahead of much larger countries.

The Tell award recognizes the role of U.S. companies in contributing to the economic cooperation between Switzerland and the U.S. Alnylam joins the ranks of nearly 60 American companies that have received this prestigious award since 2005, including such notables as Moderna, Google, and P&G.

