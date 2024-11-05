Allurion Presents Data From Largest Ever Real-World Experience of 19,428 Patients at The Obesity Society’s Annual Conference

19,428 patients treated with the Allurion Program across 72 countries lost an average of 12.2% of total body weight

The first abstract comprises outcomes data from Allurion’s largest real-world cohort on record. The data, gathered from 19,428 patients across 72 countries treated between 2018 and 2023 with the Allurion Program with results tracked digitally through the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, reveals consistent and significant weight loss outcomes with an average weight reduction of 12.2% at four months across the population.

“While a number of clinical trials have been conducted on intragastric balloons, there has been a persistent lack of large-scale, real-world outcomes data,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “These data demonstrate that the Allurion Program can consistently and repeatedly achieve clinically meaningful weight loss in a vast and diverse population, adding to the data that have already been published on the Allurion Program in over 26 peer-reviewed publications.”

The second abstract reports on outcomes of the Allurion Program for 27 patients previously treated with liraglutide who did not respond to their GLP-1 treatment. 55% had no weight loss and 45% had weight loss of less than 5% with GLP-1 medications. The study showed that these patients achieved an average weight reduction of 17.6% after just four months on the Allurion Program.

“Clinical studies indicate that, depending on the GLP-1 medication, more than a third of patients do not achieve over 10% TBWL at one year, with lower real-world response rates1. In addition, it can take 3 months to determine whether treatment is working,” said Dr. Ram Chuttani, Chief Medical Officer and Founding Partner of Allurion. “Our findings suggest that the Allurion Program can be a game-changer for patients who do not respond to GLP-1 treatments,” he added.

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight loss platform that features the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss, and offers access to the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Coach Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding the ability of the Allurion Program, which combines the Allurion Balloon with ongoing virtual guidance and support, to improve patient and clinical outcomes, including outcome improvements over time and as compared to other weight loss treatments. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future results or developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Allurion to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for and successfully commercialize the Allurion Program, including the Allurion Balloon and the VCS, (ii) the timing of, and results from, our clinical studies and trials, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes, (iv) the ability of Allurion to defend its intellectual property, (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia and Ukraine war, and the Israel-Hamas conflict on Allurion’s business, (vi) Allurion’s expectations regarding its market opportunities, including those for the VCS platform, and (vii) the risk of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Allurion operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Allurion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2024 (as subsequently amended) and other documents filed by Allurion from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Allurion assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Allurion does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

