Allurion Announces Landmark Peer-Reviewed Publication on Consecutive Use of the Allurion Smart Capsule Showing More Than 20% Weight Loss

Multicenter study across six countries demonstrates safety and efficacy of two consecutive treatments in adults with obesity

Weight loss of greater than 20% on par with bariatric surgery and high dose GLP-1 therapy

Allurion Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today announced the publication of the first peer-reviewed study on the consecutive use of the Allurion Smart Capsule, a first of its kind, swallowable, procedure-less weight-loss device.

Published in Obesity Surgery, a leading international journal dedicated to the treatment of obesity and metabolic disease, the multicenter, retrospective study demonstrates that two consecutive treatments can achieve average total body weight loss of 22.1% (19.3 kg), results comparable to bariatric surgery and high-dose GLP-1 therapy.

The study included 121 overweight adults (BMI of 25 to 30) and adults with obesity (BMI of 30 and above) across 11 international sites. No serious device-related adverse events were reported.

“This study provides robust evidence that consecutive use of the Allurion Smart Capsule is both safe and effective,” said Dr. Roberta Ienca, the Senior Author of the study and Medical Doctor at Nuova Villa Claudia Clinic in Rome, Italy. “What excites me most is that it shows patients can achieve weight loss of over 20% without surgery. Consecutive treatment broadens what is possible in obesity care, as a flexible, scalable tool that could meet the needs of patients at different stages of their weight-loss journey.”

The study design mirrors the approach used in AUDACITY, the company’s FDA pivotal study, reinforcing the potential of consecutive Smart Capsule use as a first-line therapy for higher BMI patients who require more than 20% weight loss but are unwilling or ineligible to undergo surgery.

Based on the results of the AUDACITY trial, Allurion submitted the fourth and final module of the Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application to the FDA earlier this year.

The publication of this peer-reviewed study further bolsters an extensive data set on the safety and efficacy of the Allurion Smart Capsule.

“This is a milestone for Allurion, but more importantly, for patients. The data show that a non-surgical, swallowable device can deliver weight-loss outcomes once thought possible only with surgery or high-dose drugs. As we continue to build the evidence base, our goal is to redefine what is possible in non-surgical weight loss and set a new benchmark for innovation in the field,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “This is another step toward creating a new standard of care that we expect to be both scalable and accessible. By broadening the range of effective options, we seek to empower more patients and clinicians to find solutions that fit their needs and circumstances.”

The Allurion Smart Capsule is designed to be swallowed during a brief outpatient visit, filled once in the stomach, and pass naturally after four months. When combined with Allurion’s Virtual Care Suite, patients also receive digital support and remote monitoring aimed to change behaviors and improve outcomes.

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Smart Capsule, the world’s first and only swallowable, ProcedurelessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Smart Capsule is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

