Allosite Therapeutics to Present Four Posters at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2025

Research to be presented highlights the strong therapeutic potential of integrin agonists in treatment of lupus nephritis, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and other rare kidney disorders

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allosite Therapeutics, a biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative integrin therapies for kidney diseases and other immunologic conditions, today announced that the company will present four posters at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston, TX, November 5–9, 2025.

Presentations will include new data highlighting the activity of ONT01, a first-in-class allosteric agonist of integrin αMβ2, demonstrating significant reductions in myeloid cell recruitment across non-clinical models of lupus nephritis (LN), as well as a review of the design of a Phase 1b clinical study being conducted by investigators at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ONT01 in patients with LN. The company will also present data from its novel antibodies targeting integrin α3β1, demonstrating improvements in function and injury in preclinical models of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), as well as a review of the delivery of α3-targeting antibodies in treating glomerular disease. Additionally, the company will highlight its machine learning-guided antibody optimization platform driving the development of integrin-targeted molecules with therapeutic potential in FSGS and other glomerular disorders.

Poster Presentations

Targeting CD11b+ myeloid cell recruitment therapeutically treats Lupus Nephritis via reductions in suPAR and CCL2 levels

Poster: TH PO 0687

Session: Glomerular Diseases: Immunopathogenesis and Targeted Therapeutics

Location: Exhibit Hall, Convention Center; November 06, 2025 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Design of a Single-Center, Phase 1b Trial Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of First-in-Class Myeloid-directed Oral ONT01 as a Treatment for Lupus Nephritis

Poster: FR PO 0806

Session: Glomerular Clinical Trials: From Data to Impact

Location: Exhibit Hall, Convention Center; November 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Conformation-Dependent Antibody Variants Targeting Integrin α3β1 Restore Podocyte Function and Reduce Injury in FSGS Mouse Models

Poster: FR PO 0775

Session: Glomerular Diseases: Cell Homeostasis and Novel Injury Mechanisms

Location: Exhibit Hall, Convention Center; November 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Machine Learning-Guided Refinement of Antibodies targeting podocyte integrin α3 for development as novel therapeutics for FSGS

Poster: FR-PO0773

Session: Glomerular Diseases: Cell Homeostasis and Novel Injury Mechanisms

Location: Exhibit Hall, Convention Center; November 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

“The data to be presented at ASN demonstrate the strong therapeutic potential of Allosite’s integrin-targeted therapies in treating lupus nephritis and other rare kidney diseases with high unmet medical need,” said Vineet Gupta, Ph.D., founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Allosite Therapeutics. “Our lead program, ONT01, a novel αMβ2 allosteric agonist, has demonstrated compelling therapeutic activity against myeloid cells implicated in the development and progression of LN. Furthermore, our α3β1 antibody program, engineered from Allosite’s platform for discovering next-generation allosteric agonists, directly address podocyte restoration and function in non-clinical models and represents a highly differentiated approach to treating FSGS and other glomerular diseases. We look forward to advancing ONT01 toward the initiation of a proof-of-concept clinical study and our α3β1 antibody through IND-enabling studies.”

About Allosite Therapeutics

Allosite Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on advancing novel integrin therapies for kidney diseases and other immunologic conditions. Allosite is a pioneer in the discovery and development of allosteric agonists (or activators), a differentiated approach to targeting integrins that has the potential to offer therapeutic advantages in the treatment of multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead drug candidate, ONT01, has demonstrated a strong safety profile in a Phase 1 study and is to be evaluated in a forthcoming clinical study in patients with lupus nephritis. Allosite is building a pipeline of development programs leveraging its proprietary CellStaple platform for AI-enabled discovery and optimization of novel allosteric agonists against various integrin targets. To learn more about Allosite, visit https://allositetx.com/or follow on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Santiago Balza Pineda

media@allositetx.com