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Press Releases

Allogene Therapeutics to Announce Interim Futility Analysis Data from its Pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 Trial with Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (Cema-Cel) in First-Line Consolidation LBCL on Monday, April 13, 2026

April 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the interim futility analysis from its pivotal, randomized Phase 2 ALPHA3 trial with cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) in first-line (1L) consolidation large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The live conference call and webcast will take place at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET. Please use this link to register. The webcast will be made available on the Company's website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section.

About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by cell therapy veterans applying proven CAR T experience, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow Allogene Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:
Christine Cassiano
EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer
Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com


Northern California Data Phase 2 Pipeline
Allogene Therapeutics
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