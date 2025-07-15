Alligator Bioscience comments on Henlius dosing first patient in the US in Phase 3 trial of HLX22 in gastric cancer

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) today comments on the announcement by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. that it has dosed the first patient in the United States in its global Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT06532006) of HLX22 in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for HER2-positive metastatic gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

HLX22 is an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody being developed by Henlius under a license from AbClon, Inc., following a discovery collaboration which grants Alligator the right to participate in potential future revenues.

"We are encouraged to see Henlius dose the first patient in the United States in the Phase 3 trial of HLX22, reflecting continued momentum for this promising program in HER2-positive gastric cancer," commented Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "While Alligator is not directly involved in the development, we follow it closely as it represents an opportunity for meaningful revenue streams from milestones and royalties upon the future approval of HLX22."

Under the terms of the agreement, Alligator is entitled to 35% of AbClon's revenue from its sublicense agreement with Henlius.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

