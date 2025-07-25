Alligator Bioscience announces upcoming presentation of REACtiVe-2 Phase 1 data at ESMO Congress 2025

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announces that data from the Phase 1 REACtiVe-2 trial ( NCT05650918 ) of the CD40 agonist mitazalimab in combination with dendritic cell vaccination (Amphera's MesoPher) will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, taking place on 17-21 October in Berlin, Germany.

The study, led by Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, evaluated the safety, tolerability, and immunologic activity of mitazalimab in combination with MesoPher following chemotherapy with mFOLFIRINOX in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The data will be presented in a poster entitled " REACtiVe-2: Phase I Evaluation of Dendritic Cell Vaccination and Agonistic CD40 Therapy Following (m)FOLFIRINOX in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer ".

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:15 p.m. CEST on 25 July 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience announces upcoming presentation of REACtiVe-2 Phase 1 data at ESMO Congress 2025

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire